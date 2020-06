Amenities

Come make this renovated, spacious 1 bedroom apartment your next home. Bedroom has lost of natural light and is perfect for a king size set up. Sectionals will easy fit in the living room along with a dining top for 2 or 3. Light and space are endless in this unit that will accommodate 2 people or an individual who just wants their space. Heat and hot water are included and parking is on the street.



-Credit and background check required-

**Qualifications**

Income- 2 times the rent

No Evictions or filings

Credit- 600+ (Flexible)

No Pets



***MOVE IN COST***

Application Fee: $35 (per person)

1st months rent

Security Deposit: 1.5 months rent



-Gaston-

917-728-8984



