150 LITTLETON AVE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM
150 LITTLETON AVE
150 Littleton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
150 Littleton Avenue, Newark, NJ 07103
Fairmount
Amenities
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 3 bedroom apartments for rent located directly across the street from Kipp Academy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 150 LITTLETON AVE have any available units?
150 LITTLETON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newark, NJ
.
Is 150 LITTLETON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
150 LITTLETON AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 LITTLETON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 150 LITTLETON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newark
.
Does 150 LITTLETON AVE offer parking?
No, 150 LITTLETON AVE does not offer parking.
Does 150 LITTLETON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 LITTLETON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 LITTLETON AVE have a pool?
No, 150 LITTLETON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 150 LITTLETON AVE have accessible units?
No, 150 LITTLETON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 150 LITTLETON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 LITTLETON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 LITTLETON AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 LITTLETON AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
