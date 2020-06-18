All apartments in Newark
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:58 PM

108 Bruen Street · No Longer Available
Location

108 Bruen Street, Newark, NJ 07105
North Ironbound

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Completely Move-In Ready and available for immediate occupancy! Located in coveted Ironbound section, this bright, contemporary Brownstone apartment features Central Air, HW, newer kitchen & bathroom and is steps from NYC transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 BRUEN ST have any available units?
108 BRUEN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, NJ.
Is 108 BRUEN ST currently offering any rent specials?
108 BRUEN ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 BRUEN ST pet-friendly?
No, 108 BRUEN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does 108 BRUEN ST offer parking?
No, 108 BRUEN ST does not offer parking.
Does 108 BRUEN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 BRUEN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 BRUEN ST have a pool?
No, 108 BRUEN ST does not have a pool.
Does 108 BRUEN ST have accessible units?
No, 108 BRUEN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 108 BRUEN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 BRUEN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 BRUEN ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 108 BRUEN ST has units with air conditioning.
