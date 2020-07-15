10 Main Street - F

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Take a look at this fully renovated apartment home. Every square inch of this unit has been renovated including new flooring, cabinets, countertops, appliances, and much more. The unit contains a dish washer and spacious walk in closet in the bedroom. Please note there is no laundry on site. 10 main street is conveniently located right in the heart of down town New Egypt and affords easy access to local dining. The apartments also feature private off street parking. Tenants pay for electric. Landlord pays for water, sewer, lawn care and snow removal. Cats and small dogs will be accepted on a case by case basis for a $150 pet fee and an additional $25/mo rent per pet.

10 Main St in New Egypt is located right in the middle of downtown New Egypt and is within walking distance of local shops and restaurants. The property features on site parking. It is near major road ways such as route 70, NJ Turnpike, and I-195.