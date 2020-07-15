All apartments in New Egypt
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:23 PM

10 Main Street - F

10 Main Street · (732) 784-7233
Location

10 Main Street, New Egypt, NJ 08533

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,125

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Take a look at this fully renovated apartment home. Every square inch of this unit has been renovated including new flooring, cabinets, countertops, appliances, and much more. The unit contains a dish washer and spacious walk in closet in the bedroom. Please note there is no laundry on site. 10 main street is conveniently located right in the heart of down town New Egypt and affords easy access to local dining. The apartments also feature private off street parking. Tenants pay for electric. Landlord pays for water, sewer, lawn care and snow removal. Cats and small dogs will be accepted on a case by case basis for a $150 pet fee and an additional $25/mo rent per pet.
10 Main St in New Egypt is located right in the middle of downtown New Egypt and is within walking distance of local shops and restaurants. The property features on site parking. It is near major road ways such as route 70, NJ Turnpike, and I-195.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

