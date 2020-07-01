All apartments in New Brunswick
New Brunswick, NJ
Livingston Terrace
Livingston Terrace

434 Livingston Ave #613 · (732) 365-3091
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

434 Livingston Ave #613, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom-1

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

1 Bedroom-2

$1,349

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedroom-1

$1,559

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Livingston Terrace.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
parking
on-site laundry
accepts section 8
playground
Affordable, Spacious and Convenient\n\nWelcome Home to Livingston Terrace! Our location, setting, convenience and
professional On-Site Management Team will make you feel right at home. We
offer one and two-bedroom Apartments with spacious floor plans that feature
abundant closets, elegant hardwood floors and semi-private entrances.
Livingston Terrace is conveniently located near public transportation,
Schools, major highways, and shoppingall designed to make your everyday
life as comfortable and convenient as possible. Call or Stop in Today for a
tour of our Community and let us help to make Livingston Terrace your new
home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 first applicant; $15 each additional
Deposit: One month's rent
Move-in Fees: $20 inspection fee
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: On site parking and garages available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Livingston Terrace have any available units?
Livingston Terrace offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,250 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,559. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Livingston Terrace have?
Some of Livingston Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Livingston Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Livingston Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Livingston Terrace pet-friendly?
No, Livingston Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Brunswick.
Does Livingston Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Livingston Terrace offers parking.
Does Livingston Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Livingston Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Livingston Terrace have a pool?
No, Livingston Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Livingston Terrace have accessible units?
No, Livingston Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Livingston Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Livingston Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does Livingston Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, Livingston Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
