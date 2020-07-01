Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Livingston Terrace.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
parking
on-site laundry
accepts section 8
playground
Affordable, Spacious and Convenient\n\nWelcome Home to Livingston Terrace! Our location, setting, convenience and professional On-Site Management Team will make you feel right at home. We offer one and two-bedroom Apartments with spacious floor plans that feature abundant closets, elegant hardwood floors and semi-private entrances. Livingston Terrace is conveniently located near public transportation, Schools, major highways, and shoppingall designed to make your everyday life as comfortable and convenient as possible. Call or Stop in Today for a tour of our Community and let us help to make Livingston Terrace your new home!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 first applicant; $15 each additional
Deposit: One month's rent
Move-in Fees: $20 inspection fee
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: On site parking and garages available.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Livingston Terrace have any available units?
Livingston Terrace offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,250 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,559. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Livingston Terrace have?
Some of Livingston Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Livingston Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Livingston Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.