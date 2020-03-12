88 COMMERCIAL AVE

Amenities
3 level 1600 sq foot, 2 bedroom 1.5 bath. Perfect location around corner from Rutgers campus. Near restaurants,bars,stores,short drive to LA Fitness & Supermarket,4 blocks to Dry Cleaners. RING doorbell & USB outlets installed.Hardwood floors throughout. Large LR & DR. Kitchen has S.S appliances stove,dishwasher,oven,microwave & refrigerator. 2 balconies,Laundry Room with washer & dryer included & 1 car Garage. CENTRAL AC & heat. Bedrooms have lots of windows & sunlight. The 2nd bedroom walk-in closet & private balcony. No smoking & no pets allowed.