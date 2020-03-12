All apartments in New Brunswick
88 COMMERCIAL AVE
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:25 PM

88 COMMERCIAL AVE

88 Commercial Ave · (908) 233-8502
Location

88 Commercial Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 level 1600 sq foot, 2 bedroom 1.5 bath. Perfect location around corner from Rutgers campus. Near restaurants,bars,stores,short drive to LA Fitness & Supermarket,4 blocks to Dry Cleaners. RING doorbell & USB outlets installed.Hardwood floors throughout. Large LR & DR. Kitchen has S.S appliances stove,dishwasher,oven,microwave & refrigerator. 2 balconies,Laundry Room with washer & dryer included & 1 car Garage. CENTRAL AC & heat. Bedrooms have lots of windows & sunlight. The 2nd bedroom walk-in closet & private balcony. No smoking & no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 COMMERCIAL AVE have any available units?
88 COMMERCIAL AVE has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 88 COMMERCIAL AVE have?
Some of 88 COMMERCIAL AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 COMMERCIAL AVE currently offering any rent specials?
88 COMMERCIAL AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 COMMERCIAL AVE pet-friendly?
No, 88 COMMERCIAL AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Brunswick.
Does 88 COMMERCIAL AVE offer parking?
Yes, 88 COMMERCIAL AVE does offer parking.
Does 88 COMMERCIAL AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 88 COMMERCIAL AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 COMMERCIAL AVE have a pool?
No, 88 COMMERCIAL AVE does not have a pool.
Does 88 COMMERCIAL AVE have accessible units?
No, 88 COMMERCIAL AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 88 COMMERCIAL AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 88 COMMERCIAL AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 88 COMMERCIAL AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 88 COMMERCIAL AVE has units with air conditioning.
