All apartments in Morristown
Find more places like Chancery Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Morristown, NJ
/
Chancery Square
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:32 AM

Chancery Square

11 Cattano Ave · (973) 321-6098
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Morristown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960
Morristown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0310 · Avail. now

$2,556

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Unit 0217 · Avail. now

$2,576

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1074 sqft

Unit 0521 · Avail. Oct 8

$2,617

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1119 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chancery Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool table
24hr maintenance
internet access
package receiving
elevator
parking
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Chancery Square Apartments in Morristown, NJ combines superior amenities with the perfect location to create the ultimate in sophisticated living. Our newly renovated apartment homes feature everything you need to settle in and get comfortable, including gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, in-home washers and dryers, and hardwood floors. We're within walking distance to a selection of dining, shopping, and entertainment venues where you can experience the vibrant culture of our neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $125 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $120 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: $75/month. Other. Please contact our leasing office for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chancery Square have any available units?
Chancery Square has 8 units available starting at $2,556 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Chancery Square have?
Some of Chancery Square's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chancery Square currently offering any rent specials?
Chancery Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chancery Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Chancery Square is pet friendly.
Does Chancery Square offer parking?
Yes, Chancery Square offers parking.
Does Chancery Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chancery Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chancery Square have a pool?
No, Chancery Square does not have a pool.
Does Chancery Square have accessible units?
No, Chancery Square does not have accessible units.
Does Chancery Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chancery Square has units with dishwashers.
Does Chancery Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Chancery Square has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Chancery Square?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave
Morristown, NJ 07960
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave
Morristown, NJ 07960
Modera 55
55 Prospect St
Morristown, NJ 07960
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr
Morristown, NJ 07927
Jefferson
51 Elm Street
Morristown, NJ 07960
Modera 44
44 Prospect St
Morristown, NJ 07960
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive
Morristown, NJ 07927
The Metropolitan at 40 Park
40 Market St
Morristown, NJ 07960

Similar Pages

Morristown 1 BedroomsMorristown 2 Bedrooms
Morristown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMorristown Apartments with Parking
Morristown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJHackensack, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJ
Plainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJLodi, NJOld Bridge, NJUpper Montclair, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJ
Rutherford, NJAvenel, NJSecaucus, NJFair Lawn, NJMadison, NJCaldwell, NJWestfield, NJChatham, NJEast Rutherford, NJShort Hills, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County CollegeHudson County Community College
New Jersey City University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity