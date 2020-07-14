Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool table 24hr maintenance internet access package receiving elevator parking

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Chancery Square Apartments in Morristown, NJ combines superior amenities with the perfect location to create the ultimate in sophisticated living. Our newly renovated apartment homes feature everything you need to settle in and get comfortable, including gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, in-home washers and dryers, and hardwood floors. We're within walking distance to a selection of dining, shopping, and entertainment venues where you can experience the vibrant culture of our neighborhood.