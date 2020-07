Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym on-site laundry package receiving alarm system business center clubhouse courtyard dog park parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Our garden-style apartment community near downtown Morristown, NJ, offers comfortable one and two bedroom residences that are fully equipped for your comfort and convenience. With gourmet kitchens, full-size washers and dryers, and community amenities that make you feel right at home, Highlands at Morris Plains is the perfect place for your busy lifestyle. Just minutes from State Route 202, enjoy easy access to I-80 and I-287, as well as convenient train access into New York City. Here at Highlands at Morris Plains, everything you need is right at your fingertips.