Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:29 PM

Center Grove Village

100 Center Grove Rd · (973) 935-3368
Location

100 Center Grove Rd, Morris County, NJ 07869

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-01 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

Unit 05-01 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

Unit 02-12 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

See 17+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 04-01 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 887 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Center Grove Village.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
accepts section 8
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Center Grove Village offers you luxury living on truly park-like grounds. The stunning setting and charming rock solid brick construction are matched only by the excellence of the service you get from your on-site management and maintenance team. Center Grove Village is steps from shopping, banks, dining and close to great schools, colleges, and hundreds of acres of parks for your recreation. Spacious apartment homes, deluxe amenities, top quality service and superb value. Make Center Grove Village your next home, where you will find sophisticated living in a garden setting. Call to schedule your tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per 18 year old and over applicant
Deposit: One months rent for approved applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
fee: $500
limit: 1
rent: $50
restrictions: Please inquire with Leasing Staff
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25 per cat up to 2 cats per household
Parking Details: Surface lot. Please call for our parking policy. Parking Lots.
Storage Details: Private storage available for a fee

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Center Grove Village have any available units?
Center Grove Village has 21 units available starting at $1,365 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Center Grove Village have?
Some of Center Grove Village's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Center Grove Village currently offering any rent specials?
Center Grove Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Center Grove Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Center Grove Village is pet friendly.
Does Center Grove Village offer parking?
Yes, Center Grove Village offers parking.
Does Center Grove Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Center Grove Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Center Grove Village have a pool?
Yes, Center Grove Village has a pool.
Does Center Grove Village have accessible units?
No, Center Grove Village does not have accessible units.
Does Center Grove Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Center Grove Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Center Grove Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Center Grove Village has units with air conditioning.

