Center Grove Village.

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per 18 year old and over applicant
Deposit: One months rent for approved applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
fee: $500
limit: 1
rent: $50
restrictions: Please inquire with Leasing Staff
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25 per cat up to 2 cats per household
Parking Details: Surface lot. Please call for our parking policy. Parking Lots.
Storage Details: Private storage available for a fee