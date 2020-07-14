Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave air conditioning bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool 24hr maintenance internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly accepts section 8 bike storage cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal

Center Grove Village offers you luxury living on truly park-like grounds. The stunning setting and charming rock solid brick construction are matched only by the excellence of the service you get from your on-site management and maintenance team. Center Grove Village is steps from shopping, banks, dining and close to great schools, colleges, and hundreds of acres of parks for your recreation. Spacious apartment homes, deluxe amenities, top quality service and superb value. Make Center Grove Village your next home, where you will find sophisticated living in a garden setting. Call to schedule your tour.