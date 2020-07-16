All apartments in Morris County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

32 CASTLE RIDGE DR

32 Castle Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

32 Castle Ridge Drive, Morris County, NJ 07936
East Hanover

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
Spacious freshly painted and updated townhouse,3 bedrooms,2.5 baths. 2-story entry foyer leads to oversized living room with wood burning fireplace and sliding glass door to patio. Formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, powder room, laundry room, utility room on the first floor. Recessed lights, hardwood floors. 3 generously sized bedrooms, walk-in closets. Steps away from the pool and tennis courts. One-car garage, one parking space in the driveway. Guest parking available. Located near eateries, shops, major highways, and transportation. Bus to NYC, can be rented furnished at additional price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 CASTLE RIDGE DR have any available units?
32 CASTLE RIDGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Morris County, NJ.
What amenities does 32 CASTLE RIDGE DR have?
Some of 32 CASTLE RIDGE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 CASTLE RIDGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
32 CASTLE RIDGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 CASTLE RIDGE DR pet-friendly?
No, 32 CASTLE RIDGE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morris County.
Does 32 CASTLE RIDGE DR offer parking?
Yes, 32 CASTLE RIDGE DR offers parking.
Does 32 CASTLE RIDGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 CASTLE RIDGE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 CASTLE RIDGE DR have a pool?
Yes, 32 CASTLE RIDGE DR has a pool.
Does 32 CASTLE RIDGE DR have accessible units?
No, 32 CASTLE RIDGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 32 CASTLE RIDGE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 CASTLE RIDGE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 CASTLE RIDGE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 CASTLE RIDGE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
