32 CASTLE RIDGE DR

Spacious freshly painted and updated townhouse,3 bedrooms,2.5 baths. 2-story entry foyer leads to oversized living room with wood burning fireplace and sliding glass door to patio. Formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, powder room, laundry room, utility room on the first floor. Recessed lights, hardwood floors. 3 generously sized bedrooms, walk-in closets. Steps away from the pool and tennis courts. One-car garage, one parking space in the driveway. Guest parking available. Located near eateries, shops, major highways, and transportation. Bus to NYC, can be rented furnished at additional price.