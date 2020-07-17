2350 ROUTE 10-D29

Amenities

REFRESHED AND READY FOR NEW TENANTS! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY... THIS 1st FLOOR UNIT HAS BEEN REFRESHED WITH NEW CARPETS, NEW PAINT AND NEWER APPLIANCES AND IS MOVE IN READY! Fabulous commuter location right off Rt 10 W in a well maintained complex. This 1st floor unit situated across the way from the refreshing pool for summertime fun, tennis, volleyball courts and walking trail is sure to please any renter. Bright, spacious neutral interior colors is a wonderful space to call home. Large bedroom with walk-in closet Galley style kitchen with refreshed cabinet, new carpets throughout and new paint. Plenty of closet and storage space. Sliders in livingroom open to small patio perfect for relaxing outside this spring and summer.