All apartments in Morris County
Find more places like 2350 ROUTE 10-D29.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Morris County, NJ
/
2350 ROUTE 10-D29
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

2350 ROUTE 10-D29

2350 Rt 10 West · (973) 625-0450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2350 Rt 10 West, Morris County, NJ 07869

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
REFRESHED AND READY FOR NEW TENANTS! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY... THIS 1st FLOOR UNIT HAS BEEN REFRESHED WITH NEW CARPETS, NEW PAINT AND NEWER APPLIANCES AND IS MOVE IN READY! Fabulous commuter location right off Rt 10 W in a well maintained complex. This 1st floor unit situated across the way from the refreshing pool for summertime fun, tennis, volleyball courts and walking trail is sure to please any renter. Bright, spacious neutral interior colors is a wonderful space to call home. Large bedroom with walk-in closet Galley style kitchen with refreshed cabinet, new carpets throughout and new paint. Plenty of closet and storage space. Sliders in livingroom open to small patio perfect for relaxing outside this spring and summer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2350 ROUTE 10-D29 have any available units?
2350 ROUTE 10-D29 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2350 ROUTE 10-D29 have?
Some of 2350 ROUTE 10-D29's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2350 ROUTE 10-D29 currently offering any rent specials?
2350 ROUTE 10-D29 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2350 ROUTE 10-D29 pet-friendly?
No, 2350 ROUTE 10-D29 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morris County.
Does 2350 ROUTE 10-D29 offer parking?
Yes, 2350 ROUTE 10-D29 offers parking.
Does 2350 ROUTE 10-D29 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2350 ROUTE 10-D29 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2350 ROUTE 10-D29 have a pool?
Yes, 2350 ROUTE 10-D29 has a pool.
Does 2350 ROUTE 10-D29 have accessible units?
No, 2350 ROUTE 10-D29 does not have accessible units.
Does 2350 ROUTE 10-D29 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2350 ROUTE 10-D29 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2350 ROUTE 10-D29 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2350 ROUTE 10-D29 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2350 ROUTE 10-D29?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Metropolitan Lofts
11 De Hart Street
Morristown, NJ 07960
Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave
Morristown, NJ 07960
Reserve at Riverdale
6000 Riverdale Rd
Riverdale, NJ 07457
Woodmont West
100 Fieldstone Drive
Mount Arlington, NJ 07856
Jackson House
515 Main Street
Chatham, NJ 07928
Overlook at Flanders
100 Oakwood Village
Succasunna, NJ 07836
Modera 44
44 Prospect St
Morristown, NJ 07960
Center Grove Village
100 Center Grove Rd
Morris County, NJ 07869

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJ
Lodi, NJSomerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJRoselle, NJHighland Park, NJLinden, NJNew Providence, NJKenilworth, NJWestfield, NJGarwood, NJChatham, NJShort Hills, NJ
Caldwell, NJBoonton, NJWharton, NJMadison, NJMorris Plains, NJRockaway, NJRoseland, NJMount Arlington, NJHackettstown, NJFlorham Park, NJHopatcong, NJNewton, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Sussex County Community CollegeKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyEssex County College
Hudson County Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity