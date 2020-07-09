Rent Calculator
140 COZY LAKE ROAD
140 COZY LAKE ROAD
140 Cozy Lake Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
140 Cozy Lake Road, Morris County, NJ 07438
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy One Bedroom Apartment. Living Room and Dining Room Combo. Galley Kitchen. Available for Occupancy August 1st 2020.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 140 COZY LAKE ROAD have any available units?
140 COZY LAKE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Morris County, NJ
.
Is 140 COZY LAKE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
140 COZY LAKE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 COZY LAKE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 140 COZY LAKE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Morris County
.
Does 140 COZY LAKE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 140 COZY LAKE ROAD offers parking.
Does 140 COZY LAKE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 COZY LAKE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 COZY LAKE ROAD have a pool?
No, 140 COZY LAKE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 140 COZY LAKE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 140 COZY LAKE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 140 COZY LAKE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 COZY LAKE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 COZY LAKE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 COZY LAKE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
