61 Joann Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry

YOUR SEARCH ENDS HERE!!! Welcome to 61 Joann Ct. This Bright, end-unit townhome features 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath and is located in a wonderful location! First floor you will find the kitchen, dining room, half bath and living room. Make your way to the 2nd floor to find the master bedroom with full bath. Down the hall is the 2nd bedroom and main bath. The basement is fully finished with recreation room and laundry room. This home features Cathedral ceiling, updated master bath, custom tile kitchen floor, gorgeous FP, newer roof and skylight are some of its finer features! Blue Ribbon school district, great for commuters, too!