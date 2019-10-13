All apartments in Monmouth Junction
Find more places like 61 Joann Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monmouth Junction, NJ
/
61 Joann Court
Last updated October 13 2019 at 3:25 AM

61 Joann Court

61 Joann Court · (973) 219-5434
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

61 Joann Court, Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
clubhouse
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
YOUR SEARCH ENDS HERE!!! Welcome to 61 Joann Ct. This Bright, end-unit townhome features 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath and is located in a wonderful location! First floor you will find the kitchen, dining room, half bath and living room. Make your way to the 2nd floor to find the master bedroom with full bath. Down the hall is the 2nd bedroom and main bath. The basement is fully finished with recreation room and laundry room. This home features Cathedral ceiling, updated master bath, custom tile kitchen floor, gorgeous FP, newer roof and skylight are some of its finer features! Blue Ribbon school district, great for commuters, too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Joann Court have any available units?
61 Joann Court has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 61 Joann Court have?
Some of 61 Joann Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Joann Court currently offering any rent specials?
61 Joann Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Joann Court pet-friendly?
No, 61 Joann Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth Junction.
Does 61 Joann Court offer parking?
No, 61 Joann Court does not offer parking.
Does 61 Joann Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 Joann Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Joann Court have a pool?
No, 61 Joann Court does not have a pool.
Does 61 Joann Court have accessible units?
No, 61 Joann Court does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Joann Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 Joann Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 61 Joann Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 Joann Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 61 Joann Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Newark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJLevittown, PAMorristown, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJ
Somerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJRoselle, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJFranklin Park, NJPlainsboro Center, NJSouth River, NJHamilton Square, NJSayreville, NJ
Robbinsville, NJBound Brook, NJSomerville, NJMartinsville, NJSouth Plainfield, NJRaritan, NJLawrenceville, NJBradley Gardens, NJGreen Knoll, NJDunellen, NJMetuchen, NJRobertsville, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County CollegePrinceton University
Rutgers University-Newark
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity