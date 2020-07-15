Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
2 Brandywyne, Monmouth County, NJ 08736
Price and availability
VERIFIED 4 MIN AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 05A · Avail. now
$2,395
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1210 sqft
Unit 09A · Avail. now
$2,405
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1210 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brandywyne at Brielle.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
Welcome to Brandywyne at Brielle unique apartment homes on stunningly landscaped grounds just minutes from the beach. Everything is taken care of for you by your top notch live in management and maintenance team. Luxurious amenities, ideal location, superior service and unmatched value. Brandywyne at Brielle offers all the joys of your own beach house with none of the worries.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 application fee per 18 year old and over
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $250 processing fee that is applied to security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
Dogs
deposit: $500
fee: $500
limit: 1
rent: $50
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Garage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Brandywyne at Brielle have any available units?
Brandywyne at Brielle has 2 units available starting at $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Brandywyne at Brielle have?
Some of Brandywyne at Brielle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brandywyne at Brielle currently offering any rent specials?
Brandywyne at Brielle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brandywyne at Brielle pet-friendly?
Yes, Brandywyne at Brielle is pet friendly.
Does Brandywyne at Brielle offer parking?
Yes, Brandywyne at Brielle offers parking.
Does Brandywyne at Brielle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Brandywyne at Brielle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Brandywyne at Brielle have a pool?
No, Brandywyne at Brielle does not have a pool.
Does Brandywyne at Brielle have accessible units?
No, Brandywyne at Brielle does not have accessible units.
Does Brandywyne at Brielle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brandywyne at Brielle has units with dishwashers.
Does Brandywyne at Brielle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Brandywyne at Brielle has units with air conditioning.