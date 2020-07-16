82 Amberly Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table sauna tennis court

LOWER LEVEL bright & spacious COMPLETELY renovated 2Br 2 Full Bath unit in a beautiful Adult (55+)community on a golf course. Walk-in closet, 2 full baths, laundry is in the unit, eat-in kitchen, NEW modern kitchen with new appliances, granite counter top and ceramic tile. New floors throughout, enclosed terrace. Offering a Clubhouse for activities and provides the perfect environment for residents to relax, play, and stay fit. It has an outdoor pool, tennis courts, and fitness center with a sauna. Assigned outdoor parking and a private storage closet. Library and billiards, computer area, gardening and a pond. Major transportation routes, shopping, and medical services are all accessible within a few minutes.