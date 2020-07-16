All apartments in Monmouth County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

82 Amberly Drive

82 Amberly Drive · (732) 444-7300
Location

82 Amberly Drive, Monmouth County, NJ 07726

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit E · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
sauna
tennis court
LOWER LEVEL bright & spacious COMPLETELY renovated 2Br 2 Full Bath unit in a beautiful Adult (55+)community on a golf course. Walk-in closet, 2 full baths, laundry is in the unit, eat-in kitchen, NEW modern kitchen with new appliances, granite counter top and ceramic tile. New floors throughout, enclosed terrace. Offering a Clubhouse for activities and provides the perfect environment for residents to relax, play, and stay fit. It has an outdoor pool, tennis courts, and fitness center with a sauna. Assigned outdoor parking and a private storage closet. Library and billiards, computer area, gardening and a pond. Major transportation routes, shopping, and medical services are all accessible within a few minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Amberly Drive have any available units?
82 Amberly Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 82 Amberly Drive have?
Some of 82 Amberly Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 Amberly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
82 Amberly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Amberly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 82 Amberly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth County.
Does 82 Amberly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 82 Amberly Drive offers parking.
Does 82 Amberly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 82 Amberly Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Amberly Drive have a pool?
Yes, 82 Amberly Drive has a pool.
Does 82 Amberly Drive have accessible units?
No, 82 Amberly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Amberly Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82 Amberly Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 82 Amberly Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 82 Amberly Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
