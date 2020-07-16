All apartments in Monmouth County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

46 Wild Turkey Way

46 Wild Turkey Way · (732) 536-4400
Location

46 Wild Turkey Way, Monmouth County, NJ 07726

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,725

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
This lovely '' End Unit '' Ranch located in a 55 Adult Community in Covered Bridge 1, is ready to move in.Many uprades, Updated Eat-In-Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counter Top, Tiled Backsplash and Recessed Lighting. Living room, Dining Room Combo with Hardwood Floors , Recessed Lighting and Sliding Doors Lead to the Spacious Sunroom. Neutral Tones, Light & Bright,lots of Windows. Just move in. Home overlooks a Courtyard with a Park Like setting. Large Clubhouse, Lots of Activities. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Wild Turkey Way have any available units?
46 Wild Turkey Way has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 46 Wild Turkey Way have?
Some of 46 Wild Turkey Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Wild Turkey Way currently offering any rent specials?
46 Wild Turkey Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Wild Turkey Way pet-friendly?
No, 46 Wild Turkey Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth County.
Does 46 Wild Turkey Way offer parking?
No, 46 Wild Turkey Way does not offer parking.
Does 46 Wild Turkey Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46 Wild Turkey Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Wild Turkey Way have a pool?
Yes, 46 Wild Turkey Way has a pool.
Does 46 Wild Turkey Way have accessible units?
No, 46 Wild Turkey Way does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Wild Turkey Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 Wild Turkey Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 46 Wild Turkey Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 Wild Turkey Way does not have units with air conditioning.
