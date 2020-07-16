46 Wild Turkey Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard pool

This lovely '' End Unit '' Ranch located in a 55 Adult Community in Covered Bridge 1, is ready to move in.Many uprades, Updated Eat-In-Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counter Top, Tiled Backsplash and Recessed Lighting. Living room, Dining Room Combo with Hardwood Floors , Recessed Lighting and Sliding Doors Lead to the Spacious Sunroom. Neutral Tones, Light & Bright,lots of Windows. Just move in. Home overlooks a Courtyard with a Park Like setting. Large Clubhouse, Lots of Activities. NO PETS