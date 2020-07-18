All apartments in Monmouth County
33 Ambrose Lane
Last updated July 4 2020 at 1:58 AM

33 Ambrose Lane

33 Ambrose Lane · (732) 671-1000
Location

33 Ambrose Lane, Monmouth County, NJ 07733

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 151 · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Here's your opportunity to live in desirable Holmdel and be conveniently located to all transportation, shopping and HOLMDEL SCHOOLS! This 3 bedroom, 2.5bath Townhome offers newer flooring throughout, spacious kitchen w/ newer sink, countertops & SS Stove! The open floor plan offers plenty of space for living and dining room furniture. On the second floor, The master bedroom suite offers master bath w/ shower stall. There's also two guest bedrooms with their own guest bath. Washer/Dryer conveniently located on second floor! Central Air Replaced 2018. Pets will be considered at the discretion of the landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Ambrose Lane have any available units?
33 Ambrose Lane has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33 Ambrose Lane have?
Some of 33 Ambrose Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Ambrose Lane currently offering any rent specials?
33 Ambrose Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Ambrose Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 33 Ambrose Lane is pet friendly.
Does 33 Ambrose Lane offer parking?
No, 33 Ambrose Lane does not offer parking.
Does 33 Ambrose Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Ambrose Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Ambrose Lane have a pool?
No, 33 Ambrose Lane does not have a pool.
Does 33 Ambrose Lane have accessible units?
No, 33 Ambrose Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Ambrose Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Ambrose Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Ambrose Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 33 Ambrose Lane has units with air conditioning.
