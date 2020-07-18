33 Ambrose Lane

Amenities

Here's your opportunity to live in desirable Holmdel and be conveniently located to all transportation, shopping and HOLMDEL SCHOOLS! This 3 bedroom, 2.5bath Townhome offers newer flooring throughout, spacious kitchen w/ newer sink, countertops & SS Stove! The open floor plan offers plenty of space for living and dining room furniture. On the second floor, The master bedroom suite offers master bath w/ shower stall. There's also two guest bedrooms with their own guest bath. Washer/Dryer conveniently located on second floor! Central Air Replaced 2018. Pets will be considered at the discretion of the landlord.