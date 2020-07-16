All apartments in Monmouth County
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:38 PM

13 Stuart Drive

13 Stuart Drive · (732) 723-8322
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

13 Stuart Drive, Monmouth County, NJ 07728
Freehold

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
This stunningly gorgeous two-floor townhome apartment is waiting for your annual lease today!Enjoy your upgraded kitchen's stainless steel appliances submerged within its beautiful granite countertops. Relax in your living room with a walk-out to your partially fenced patio and community yard. Its wood flooring, in-unit laundry room, fireplace, and master bedroom's balcony really make this a dream to come home to after a hard day at work. Take a walk and explore the desirable Independence Square community featuring a refreshing pool and tennis courts, close to delicious dining, extravagant shopping, bus parking, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Stuart Drive have any available units?
13 Stuart Drive has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13 Stuart Drive have?
Some of 13 Stuart Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Stuart Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13 Stuart Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Stuart Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13 Stuart Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth County.
Does 13 Stuart Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13 Stuart Drive offers parking.
Does 13 Stuart Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 Stuart Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Stuart Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13 Stuart Drive has a pool.
Does 13 Stuart Drive have accessible units?
No, 13 Stuart Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Stuart Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Stuart Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Stuart Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Stuart Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
