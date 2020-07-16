13 Stuart Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

This stunningly gorgeous two-floor townhome apartment is waiting for your annual lease today!Enjoy your upgraded kitchen's stainless steel appliances submerged within its beautiful granite countertops. Relax in your living room with a walk-out to your partially fenced patio and community yard. Its wood flooring, in-unit laundry room, fireplace, and master bedroom's balcony really make this a dream to come home to after a hard day at work. Take a walk and explore the desirable Independence Square community featuring a refreshing pool and tennis courts, close to delicious dining, extravagant shopping, bus parking, and more!