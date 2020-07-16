All apartments in Monmouth County
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

106 Delaware Ave

106 Delaware Avenue · (855) 440-8532
Location

106 Delaware Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ 07716

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 872 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location, Location, Location! Just minutes from the beach, shopping, and several dining options, this bright and airy home is just the opportunity you’ve been waiting for. Filled with natural light, relax comfortably in the large living room with direct views to the dining area for easy entertaining as well. Fresh and modern, try out new recipes for loved ones in the galley-style kitchen, with long counters and plenty of cabinet space. Providing versatility and offering tons of storage space, the basement receives a great deal of natural light and is perfect for storing those large and seasonal items so remaining organized is even easier. Great location near public transportation, a chance like this won’t last. Schedule a showing today before it’s gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Delaware Ave have any available units?
106 Delaware Ave has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 106 Delaware Ave currently offering any rent specials?
106 Delaware Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Delaware Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 Delaware Ave is pet friendly.
Does 106 Delaware Ave offer parking?
No, 106 Delaware Ave does not offer parking.
Does 106 Delaware Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Delaware Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Delaware Ave have a pool?
No, 106 Delaware Ave does not have a pool.
Does 106 Delaware Ave have accessible units?
No, 106 Delaware Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Delaware Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Delaware Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Delaware Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Delaware Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
