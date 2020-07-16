106 Delaware Ave

Amenities

pet friendly

cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location, Location, Location! Just minutes from the beach, shopping, and several dining options, this bright and airy home is just the opportunity you’ve been waiting for. Filled with natural light, relax comfortably in the large living room with direct views to the dining area for easy entertaining as well. Fresh and modern, try out new recipes for loved ones in the galley-style kitchen, with long counters and plenty of cabinet space. Providing versatility and offering tons of storage space, the basement receives a great deal of natural light and is perfect for storing those large and seasonal items so remaining organized is even easier. Great location near public transportation, a chance like this won’t last. Schedule a showing today before it’s gone!