Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated extra storage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Quiet second floor apartment for rent. 2 Large bedrooms and 2 completely renovated full bathrooms. Full kitchen and additional kitchenette. Living/dinning area many closets and additional storage space. Taxes and water will be paid by landlord. All other utilities are the responsibility of tenant. Months rent and month and half security due at signing of lease = $2,250 total