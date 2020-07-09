All apartments in Middlesex County
Find more places like 413 SAYRE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Middlesex County, NJ
/
413 SAYRE DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:40 PM

413 SAYRE DRIVE

413 Sayre Drive · (609) 921-9202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

413 Sayre Drive, Middlesex County, NJ 08540

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,450

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1656 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Imagine watching the sunset, over the Carnegie Lake from deck! Beautifully upgraded 3BR, 3.5 BA, 2-car garage McCarter model with a FINISHED WALK-OUT BASEMENT with BR, bath and LAKEVIEW in desirable Princeton Landing! Welcoming 2-story foyer with skylight invites you in and unravels the flowing floorplan. Remodeled eat-in kitchen with vaulted ceiling & palladium window. Elegant dining room is perfect for entertaining. Inviting living room with sliding door to the private elevated deck overlooking Carnegie Lake and lush greenery. A few steps up are two spacious suites with updated bathrooms and ample closet space. Sunlit walk-out basement with additional bedroom, bath, and sliding doors to the patio which faces the Carnegie Lake. Gleaming hardwood floors on the main level and carpeting upstairs! This desirable and park-like Princeton Landing community features a Princeton mailing address. Minutes to Downtown Princeton, RT 1, I-95, PR JCT Train, Princeton Hospital. Award-winning WW-P Schools. Historic Smith House where community events are held; 2 pools; tennis courts; walking trail to Princeton, Carnegie lake and to the Princeton Forrestal Village which features upscale restaurants, boutiques as well as fitness.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 SAYRE DRIVE have any available units?
413 SAYRE DRIVE has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 413 SAYRE DRIVE have?
Some of 413 SAYRE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 SAYRE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
413 SAYRE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 SAYRE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 413 SAYRE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middlesex County.
Does 413 SAYRE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 413 SAYRE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 413 SAYRE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 SAYRE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 SAYRE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 413 SAYRE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 413 SAYRE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 413 SAYRE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 413 SAYRE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 SAYRE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 413 SAYRE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 SAYRE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 413 SAYRE DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Quail Ridge
2005 Quail Ridge Dr
Plainsboro Center, NJ 08536
Highland Montgomery
140 Montgomery St 1 H
Highland Park, NJ 08904
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
Harbor Terrace Apartments
18 Harbor Terrace #2K
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave
Piscataway, NJ 08854
Georgetown Apartments
1470-I Oaktree Drive
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way
Old Bridge, NJ 08857
The Quincy
120 Neilson St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJ
Summit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJOld Bridge, NJSomerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJFreehold, NJMorganville, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJRobertsville, NJRahway, NJLinden, NJ
Metuchen, NJKeyport, NJKeansburg, NJDunellen, NJWoodbridge, NJSouth Plainfield, NJMatawan, NJSomerville, NJCliffwood Beach, NJCarteret, NJIselin, NJHighland Park, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity