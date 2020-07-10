14 Hollis Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Elegant Center Hall Colonial 3,444sq ft. Two story foyer, 5bdrm, 4full bath, ALL BRAND NEW APPLIANCES, finished basement features movie room, recreation area, additional kitchen cabinets plus sink, full bath ,steam shower and outside door. Park like fenced yard w/ magnificent trees, shrubs and paved walkways. Deck w/ retractable awning.. Hardwood floors throughout, decorative molding with underneath lighting, spotlights, gorgeous window treatments, two cedar closets. All bathrooms updated with expensive vanities and plumbing fixtures. Custom kitchen w/porcelain tiles and Corian countertops and brand new Garden Window overlooking lavish landscaping. Move right into this fabulous home close to shopping and NYC transport.Blue Ribbon School