14 Hollis Road
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

14 Hollis Road

14 Hollis Road · (732) 536-5355
Location

14 Hollis Road, Middlesex County, NJ 08816

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Elegant Center Hall Colonial 3,444sq ft. Two story foyer, 5bdrm, 4full bath, ALL BRAND NEW APPLIANCES, finished basement features movie room, recreation area, additional kitchen cabinets plus sink, full bath ,steam shower and outside door. Park like fenced yard w/ magnificent trees, shrubs and paved walkways. Deck w/ retractable awning.. Hardwood floors throughout, decorative molding with underneath lighting, spotlights, gorgeous window treatments, two cedar closets. All bathrooms updated with expensive vanities and plumbing fixtures. Custom kitchen w/porcelain tiles and Corian countertops and brand new Garden Window overlooking lavish landscaping. Move right into this fabulous home close to shopping and NYC transport.Blue Ribbon School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Hollis Road have any available units?
14 Hollis Road has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 Hollis Road have?
Some of 14 Hollis Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Hollis Road currently offering any rent specials?
14 Hollis Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Hollis Road pet-friendly?
No, 14 Hollis Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middlesex County.
Does 14 Hollis Road offer parking?
Yes, 14 Hollis Road offers parking.
Does 14 Hollis Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Hollis Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Hollis Road have a pool?
Yes, 14 Hollis Road has a pool.
Does 14 Hollis Road have accessible units?
No, 14 Hollis Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Hollis Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Hollis Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Hollis Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Hollis Road does not have units with air conditioning.
