Amenities

stainless steel courtyard microwave

Unit Amenities microwave stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard

Adorable first floor condo in Historic Merchantville within walking distance to Downtown shopping & dining. Beautiful custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new vinyl flooring and freshly painted. The unit also offers a front and rear entrance, basement storage shed and communal laundry. Charming building with courtyard and convenient to everything. Owner will pay monthly fee which includes heat, water & common area maintenance.