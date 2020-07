Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access cats allowed accessible parking 24hr gym 24hr laundry accepts section 8 bike storage business center cc payments clubhouse coffee bar courtyard e-payments fire pit guest parking media room online portal package receiving pool table volleyball court

Private and luxurious, Wingate Apartments is a haven with numerous amenities, spacious apartment homes, superb value, and every convenience. Our studio, one, and two bedroom apartments offer the ease of deluxe apartment living amid beautifully landscaped grounds. Enjoy access to our on-site laundry centers with top quality service and attention to detail from your on-site management and maintenance team. We even offer furnished apartments! An exquisite location puts you close to schools, dining, shopping, and everything you need. Spend a night out at The Stone Terrace by John Henry's, or if you are looking for a more laidback dining choice, check out Rossis Bar and Grill, a popular restaurant for lunch and dinner. We are only minutes away from the Hamilton Train Station, Trenton and Princeton, with access to main roadways, you can head out for a trip to Philadelphia or NYC! Contact Wingate Apartments today to find the lifestyle you have been looking for by scheduling a tour.