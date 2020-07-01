Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access cats allowed 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments

**$500 Security Deposit for qualified applicants. Lalor Gardens is an exceptional community resplendent with shade trees, making it a sanctuary that offers unmatched value and superior amenities, spacious apartment homes and top quality service. You have your choice from a studio, one, or two bedroom apartments with deluxe amenities such as; gorgeous flooring throughout, modern kitchens and baths, and updated appliances. Our community is home to onsite laundry centers and the option to have a garage with your new home. Our Hamilton apartments are ideally located near major freeways, shopping, dining, and entertainment for any lifestyle. If sports are your thing, take in a game at Arm & Hammer Park, home of the Trenton Thunder. If you enjoy the outdoors we are close to John A. Roebling Memorial Park and the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail. Come home to the lifestyle you have been looking for at a superb value. Enhance your lifestyle at Lalor Gardens with excellence, ...