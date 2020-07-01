All apartments in Mercer County
Lalor Gardens
Lalor Gardens

38 Stenton Ct · (609) 469-3666
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$500 security deposit for qualified applicants. Call Now!

Location

38 Stenton Ct, Mercer County, NJ 08610

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 83B · Avail. Sep 23

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 53B · Avail. Oct 23

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 104A · Avail. Aug 22

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 23B · Avail. Aug 22

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 725A · Avail. Aug 22

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19A · Avail. Sep 23

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lalor Gardens.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
cats allowed
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
**$500 Security Deposit for qualified applicants. Lalor Gardens is an exceptional community resplendent with shade trees, making it a sanctuary that offers unmatched value and superior amenities, spacious apartment homes and top quality service. You have your choice from a studio, one, or two bedroom apartments with deluxe amenities such as; gorgeous flooring throughout, modern kitchens and baths, and updated appliances. Our community is home to onsite laundry centers and the option to have a garage with your new home. Our Hamilton apartments are ideally located near major freeways, shopping, dining, and entertainment for any lifestyle. If sports are your thing, take in a game at Arm & Hammer Park, home of the Trenton Thunder. If you enjoy the outdoors we are close to John A. Roebling Memorial Park and the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail. Come home to the lifestyle you have been looking for at a superb value. Enhance your lifestyle at Lalor Gardens with excellence, ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per 18 year old and older applicant
Deposit: Up to 1 months rent for approved application
Move-in Fees: $75 for Certificate of Occupancy
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish, lizards
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2 cats per household.
rent: $25 per cat.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Please call for our parking policy. Garages for additional fee, paved lots, street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lalor Gardens have any available units?
Lalor Gardens has 11 units available starting at $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lalor Gardens have?
Some of Lalor Gardens's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lalor Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Lalor Gardens is offering the following rent specials: $500 security deposit for qualified applicants. Call Now!
Is Lalor Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Lalor Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Lalor Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Lalor Gardens offers parking.
Does Lalor Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lalor Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lalor Gardens have a pool?
No, Lalor Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Lalor Gardens have accessible units?
No, Lalor Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Lalor Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lalor Gardens has units with dishwashers.
Does Lalor Gardens have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lalor Gardens has units with air conditioning.
