Mercer County, NJ
Kuser Village
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:31 AM

Kuser Village

110 Nottinghill Ln · (833) 766-5651
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

110 Nottinghill Ln, Mercer County, NJ 08619

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1604 · Avail. now

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 1808 · Avail. now

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 115 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 1302 · Avail. now

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 1102 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kuser Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
A Quiet Place to Call Home. At Kuser Village we offer door front parking, beautifully landscaped grounds and free heat and hot water. Our one and two bedroom apartment homes have new features, top of the line appliances, and recessed lighting with each boasting a patio or balcony affording you privacy for enjoyment of outdoors. Our apartments in Hamilton are conveniently located close to shopping centers, cultural centers, sports arenas, and schools with easy access to Routes 295, 195, and the New Jersey Turnpike. If you are looking for something to do or to just get away we are only 15 minutes outside of Trenton. Take a day to check out the Grounds for Sculpture, New Jersey State House Museum, or take in a movie at the Hamilton AMC 24. We are professionally managed by the Legow Management Company with an on-site maintenance team dedicated to providing you with highest quality apartment living and service. Availability limited, please contact us for current rental rates and ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 application fee per 18 year old and over
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $250 processing fee that is applied to security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
restrictions: no
Parking Details: Surface lot. Free front door parking. Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kuser Village have any available units?
Kuser Village has 19 units available starting at $1,315 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Kuser Village have?
Some of Kuser Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kuser Village currently offering any rent specials?
Kuser Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kuser Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Kuser Village is pet friendly.
Does Kuser Village offer parking?
Yes, Kuser Village offers parking.
Does Kuser Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Kuser Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Kuser Village have a pool?
No, Kuser Village does not have a pool.
Does Kuser Village have accessible units?
No, Kuser Village does not have accessible units.
Does Kuser Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kuser Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Kuser Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Kuser Village has units with air conditioning.
