Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance

A Quiet Place to Call Home. At Kuser Village we offer door front parking, beautifully landscaped grounds and free heat and hot water. Our one and two bedroom apartment homes have new features, top of the line appliances, and recessed lighting with each boasting a patio or balcony affording you privacy for enjoyment of outdoors. Our apartments in Hamilton are conveniently located close to shopping centers, cultural centers, sports arenas, and schools with easy access to Routes 295, 195, and the New Jersey Turnpike. If you are looking for something to do or to just get away we are only 15 minutes outside of Trenton. Take a day to check out the Grounds for Sculpture, New Jersey State House Museum, or take in a movie at the Hamilton AMC 24. We are professionally managed by the Legow Management Company with an on-site maintenance team dedicated to providing you with highest quality apartment living and service. Availability limited, please contact us for current rental rates and ...