All apartments in Mercer County
Find more places like 4 BLAKE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mercer County, NJ
/
4 BLAKE DRIVE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

4 BLAKE DRIVE

4 Blake Dr · (866) 534-3726
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4 Blake Dr, Mercer County, NJ 08534

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2312 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Biggest and beautiful model "Ellsworth" in Hopewell Grant community with 2312 square feet of living area with lots of upgrades.Kitchen with 42 inch cabinets and tiled floor. Two sided gas fireplace in living room/family room. Hardwood floor in all rooms and lots of recessed lights.Master bedroom with sitting area and large walking closet.The master bathroom with double sink , corner soaking tub and linen closet. Up stair Laundry room with sink. Two car attached garage. Snow removal and Lawn/shrub maintenance taken care by HOA. Community offers clubhouse with party hall and exercise room , swimming pool , playground .Easy access to major highways( I-95,I-295,Route1) ,Hamilton train station ,shopping and corporate offices.Hopewell schools. Owners are licensed real estate agents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 BLAKE DRIVE have any available units?
4 BLAKE DRIVE has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 BLAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 4 BLAKE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 BLAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4 BLAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 BLAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4 BLAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer County.
Does 4 BLAKE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4 BLAKE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4 BLAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 BLAKE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 BLAKE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4 BLAKE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4 BLAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4 BLAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4 BLAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 BLAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 BLAKE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 BLAKE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4 BLAKE DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way
Lawrenceville, NJ 08648
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way
Princeton, NJ 08540
Kuser Village
110 Nottinghill Ln
Mercer County, NJ 08619
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South
Lawrenceville, NJ 08648
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln
Trenton, NJ 08550
Carlton Apartments
125-A2 W Farrell Ave
Pennington, NJ 08618
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive
Trenton, NJ 08619
Wingate Apartments
210 Wert Ave
Mercer County, NJ 08610

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PAOld Bridge, NJSomerset, NJ
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PAPrinceton Meadows, NJHamilton Square, NJPlainsboro Center, NJNewtown, PABordentown, NJLambertville, NJ
Pennington, NJYardley, PALawrenceville, NJFranklin Park, NJBristol, PACroydon, PABurlington, NJFeasterville, PAHighland Park, NJFlemington, NJSouth River, NJBradley Gardens, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Princeton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity