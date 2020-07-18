4 BLAKE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Biggest and beautiful model "Ellsworth" in Hopewell Grant community with 2312 square feet of living area with lots of upgrades.Kitchen with 42 inch cabinets and tiled floor. Two sided gas fireplace in living room/family room. Hardwood floor in all rooms and lots of recessed lights.Master bedroom with sitting area and large walking closet.The master bathroom with double sink , corner soaking tub and linen closet. Up stair Laundry room with sink. Two car attached garage. Snow removal and Lawn/shrub maintenance taken care by HOA. Community offers clubhouse with party hall and exercise room , swimming pool , playground .Easy access to major highways( I-95,I-295,Route1) ,Hamilton train station ,shopping and corporate offices.Hopewell schools. Owners are licensed real estate agents.