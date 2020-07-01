Rent Calculator
Home
/
Mercer County, NJ
/
326 Masterson Ct.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
326 Masterson Ct.
326 Masterson Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
326 Masterson Ct, Mercer County, NJ 08618
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Condo for rent - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with fireplace for rent. included parking, and laundry in the unit. nice community conveniently located. Available 6/1/20
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5818073)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 326 Masterson Ct. have any available units?
326 Masterson Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mercer County, NJ
.
Is 326 Masterson Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
326 Masterson Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 Masterson Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 326 Masterson Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mercer County
.
Does 326 Masterson Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 326 Masterson Ct. offers parking.
Does 326 Masterson Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 Masterson Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 Masterson Ct. have a pool?
No, 326 Masterson Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 326 Masterson Ct. have accessible units?
No, 326 Masterson Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 326 Masterson Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 Masterson Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 326 Masterson Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 326 Masterson Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
