All apartments in Mercer County
Find more places like 326 Masterson Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mercer County, NJ
/
326 Masterson Ct.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

326 Masterson Ct.

326 Masterson Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

326 Masterson Ct, Mercer County, NJ 08618

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Condo for rent - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with fireplace for rent. included parking, and laundry in the unit. nice community conveniently located. Available 6/1/20

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5818073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 Masterson Ct. have any available units?
326 Masterson Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mercer County, NJ.
Is 326 Masterson Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
326 Masterson Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 Masterson Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 326 Masterson Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer County.
Does 326 Masterson Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 326 Masterson Ct. offers parking.
Does 326 Masterson Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 Masterson Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 Masterson Ct. have a pool?
No, 326 Masterson Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 326 Masterson Ct. have accessible units?
No, 326 Masterson Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 326 Masterson Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 Masterson Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 326 Masterson Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 326 Masterson Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lalor Gardens
38 Stenton Ct
Mercer County, NJ 08610
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way
Princeton, NJ 08540
The Mews at Princeton Junction
900 Wessex Place
Princeton, NJ 08540
Parc at Princeton Junction
3000 Goldfinch Blvd
Princeton, NJ 08690
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South
Lawrenceville, NJ 08648
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln
Trenton, NJ 08550
Carlton Apartments
125-A2 W Farrell Ave
Pennington, NJ 08618
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive
Trenton, NJ 08619

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PAOld Bridge, NJSomerset, NJ
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PAPrinceton Meadows, NJHamilton Square, NJPlainsboro Center, NJNewtown, PABordentown, NJLambertville, NJ
Pennington, NJYardley, PALawrenceville, NJFranklin Park, NJBristol, PACroydon, PABurlington, NJFeasterville, PAHighland Park, NJFlemington, NJSouth River, NJBradley Gardens, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Princeton University