Glendale ranch with flexible floor plan accommodating up to 5 separate bedrooms or additional den and office. One year minimum lease term. Longer term preferred. One and one-half month's security required in addition to the first month's rent prior to occupancy. Tenant pays gas, electric, water, and is responsible for lawn care. Application required. The link to the on-line application is: https://apply.link/3dfShHP