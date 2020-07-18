All apartments in Mercer County
152 FOUNTAYNE LANE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

152 FOUNTAYNE LANE

152 Fountayne Lane · No Longer Available
Location

152 Fountayne Lane, Mercer County, NJ 08648

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in desirable Liberty Green! This home features a full finished basement and attached one car garage. Enjoy the beautiful kitchen with views of the private back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 FOUNTAYNE LANE have any available units?
152 FOUNTAYNE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mercer County, NJ.
Is 152 FOUNTAYNE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
152 FOUNTAYNE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 FOUNTAYNE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 152 FOUNTAYNE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer County.
Does 152 FOUNTAYNE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 152 FOUNTAYNE LANE offers parking.
Does 152 FOUNTAYNE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152 FOUNTAYNE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 FOUNTAYNE LANE have a pool?
No, 152 FOUNTAYNE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 152 FOUNTAYNE LANE have accessible units?
No, 152 FOUNTAYNE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 152 FOUNTAYNE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 FOUNTAYNE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 152 FOUNTAYNE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 152 FOUNTAYNE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
