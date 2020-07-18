Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in desirable Liberty Green! This home features a full finished basement and attached one car garage. Enjoy the beautiful kitchen with views of the private back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 152 FOUNTAYNE LANE have any available units?
152 FOUNTAYNE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mercer County, NJ.
Is 152 FOUNTAYNE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
152 FOUNTAYNE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.