Mercer County, NJ
123 FRANCIS AVENUE
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:00 AM

123 FRANCIS AVENUE

123 Francis Avenue · (609) 987-8889
Location

123 Francis Avenue, Mercer County, NJ 08629

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B (1ST FL) · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2728 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Hamilton Township; First floor, two bedroom clean apartment with new laminate flooring. Offering a large living room, full kitchen with plenty of cabinets and tiled floor. The full bathroom has been beautifully updated. Minutes from Train Stations, Major Highways, Grounds of Sculptures Gardens Park, RWJ Hospital, Restaurants, Shopping etc. Tenant is responsible for gas heat, electric, tenant's insurance, cable, hot water, snow removal and de-icing. Owner requires a rental application, credit report, 4 most recent pay stubs, and NTN Report. First month's rent and 1 1/2 month's security deposit due on the day the lease is signed. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 FRANCIS AVENUE have any available units?
123 FRANCIS AVENUE has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 123 FRANCIS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
123 FRANCIS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 FRANCIS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 123 FRANCIS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer County.
Does 123 FRANCIS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 123 FRANCIS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 123 FRANCIS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 FRANCIS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 FRANCIS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 123 FRANCIS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 123 FRANCIS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 123 FRANCIS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 123 FRANCIS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 FRANCIS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 FRANCIS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 FRANCIS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
