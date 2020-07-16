123 FRANCIS AVENUE

Amenities

Hamilton Township; First floor, two bedroom clean apartment with new laminate flooring. Offering a large living room, full kitchen with plenty of cabinets and tiled floor. The full bathroom has been beautifully updated. Minutes from Train Stations, Major Highways, Grounds of Sculptures Gardens Park, RWJ Hospital, Restaurants, Shopping etc. Tenant is responsible for gas heat, electric, tenant's insurance, cable, hot water, snow removal and de-icing. Owner requires a rental application, credit report, 4 most recent pay stubs, and NTN Report. First month's rent and 1 1/2 month's security deposit due on the day the lease is signed. No pets.