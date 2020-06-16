119 COMMONWEALTH COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

FIRST FLOOR BELVEDERE MODEL in desirable Canal Pointe. Freshly painted 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo with newer Stain-Resistant Carpeting throughout. Light, Bright open Floor Plan, corner Fireplace with elegant Mantel, Beautiful Bay Window; Sliders leading out to Balcony with large Storage Closet. The Kitchen features Silestone Counter Tops with all Stainless Steel Appliances; separate Laundry room with stackable Washer/Dryer. Master Bedroom has its own large Master Bath with newer Bath fitter Tub and spacious Walk-In-Closet. Community features Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts & ample parking. Close to downtown Princeton, Train stations, Major Highways, D&R Canal Bicycling/Jogging Trails & Shopping Centers.