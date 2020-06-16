All apartments in Mercer County
Find more places like 119 COMMONWEALTH COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mercer County, NJ
/
119 COMMONWEALTH COURT
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

119 COMMONWEALTH COURT

119 Commonwealth Court · (609) 459-5100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

119 Commonwealth Court, Mercer County, NJ 08540

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1138 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
FIRST FLOOR BELVEDERE MODEL in desirable Canal Pointe. Freshly painted 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo with newer Stain-Resistant Carpeting throughout. Light, Bright open Floor Plan, corner Fireplace with elegant Mantel, Beautiful Bay Window; Sliders leading out to Balcony with large Storage Closet. The Kitchen features Silestone Counter Tops with all Stainless Steel Appliances; separate Laundry room with stackable Washer/Dryer. Master Bedroom has its own large Master Bath with newer Bath fitter Tub and spacious Walk-In-Closet. Community features Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts & ample parking. Close to downtown Princeton, Train stations, Major Highways, D&R Canal Bicycling/Jogging Trails & Shopping Centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 COMMONWEALTH COURT have any available units?
119 COMMONWEALTH COURT has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 119 COMMONWEALTH COURT have?
Some of 119 COMMONWEALTH COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 COMMONWEALTH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
119 COMMONWEALTH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 COMMONWEALTH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 119 COMMONWEALTH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer County.
Does 119 COMMONWEALTH COURT offer parking?
Yes, 119 COMMONWEALTH COURT offers parking.
Does 119 COMMONWEALTH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 COMMONWEALTH COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 COMMONWEALTH COURT have a pool?
Yes, 119 COMMONWEALTH COURT has a pool.
Does 119 COMMONWEALTH COURT have accessible units?
No, 119 COMMONWEALTH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 119 COMMONWEALTH COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 COMMONWEALTH COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 COMMONWEALTH COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 COMMONWEALTH COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 119 COMMONWEALTH COURT?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way
Lawrenceville, NJ 08648
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way
Lawrenceville, NJ 08648
The Mews at Princeton Junction
900 Wessex Place
Princeton, NJ 08540
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South
Lawrenceville, NJ 08648
Carlton Apartments
125-A2 W Farrell Ave
Pennington, NJ 08618
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive
Trenton, NJ 08619
Wingate Apartments
210 Wert Ave
Mercer County, NJ 08610
Royal Crest
1802 Kuser Rd
Hamilton Square, NJ 08690

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PAOld Bridge, NJSomerset, NJ
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PAPrinceton Meadows, NJHamilton Square, NJPlainsboro Center, NJNewtown, PABordentown, NJLambertville, NJ
Pennington, NJYardley, PALawrenceville, NJFranklin Park, NJBristol, PACroydon, PABurlington, NJFeasterville, PAHighland Park, NJFlemington, NJSouth River, NJBradley Gardens, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Princeton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity