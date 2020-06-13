Apartment List
/
NJ
/
mendham
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:10 AM

99 Apartments for rent in Mendham, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2 East Main Street - 2
2 E Main St, Mendham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
750 sqft
1 bedroom, 1 bath downtown apartment 2 bed, 1 bath apartment available June 15, 2020 located in downtown Mendham. Newly updated Kitchen and bathroom. Outdoor covered porch. Great windows and light, 2nd floor walk-up. Off-street overnight parking.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
165 BLISS RD
165 Bliss Road, Mendham, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$12,000
Custom home with over 7,000 sq ft of exceptional living space set on 5 acres in desirable Mendham Boro Custom home with over 7,000 sq ft of exceptional living space set on 5 ac located on the desirable Mendham Boro slope of the Bernardsville

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
6 ASTER TER
6 Aster Terrace, Mendham, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
Picture Perfect Colonial in Cosma Lake Community. 3 Beds 1 bath on quiet street overlooking pond. Lovely hardwood floors throughout. Brand new kitchen and appliances. Great sunroom off the Kitchen with large windows and door to back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Mendham

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
16 OLD ARMY RD
16 Old Army Road, Bernardsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Traditional bi-level with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths & an eat-in kitchen make this house a great choice offering a flexible floorplan and large backyard. Clean, move-in ready with lots of natural light.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
23 MORRISTOWN RD
23 Morristown Road, Bernardsville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Large, bright and open newly renovated 1 bdrm,1 bath apartment welcomes you home! Spacious bedroom with two closets, natural light fills the open living room that leads into the new kitchen with updated appliances including a Bosch dishwasher!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
10 CHURCH ST
10 Church Street, Bernardsville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Two story rental convenient to town, train, shopping and dining. One bedroom and bath with kitchen. LR on first floor and bedroom and bath on second fl. Laundry mat in town.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
14 SHARON ST
14 Sharon Street, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Great 2 bed 1 bath rental in the center of Randolph. PET FRIENDLY. This two bed unit is available immediately. Affordable living close to Rt 10, Rt 80, Rt 287. Move right in and keep your expenses low! Tenant pays electric,cable, heat.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
12 CARRIAGE HILL DR
12 Carriage Hill Drive, Morris County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
Set on a lushly landscaped five plus acre rise, this English Manor is a harmony of elegance and contemporary sensibility. Gated entry, wonderfully private grounds, extraordinary landscaping and hardscaping.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
124 CLAREMONT RD Unit 2
124 Claremont Road, Bernardsville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 124 CLAREMONT RD Unit 2 in Bernardsville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
36 BEECH RD
36 Beech Road, Morris County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,975
2138 sqft
Newly renovated kitchen, new hardwood floor all rooms. Newly painted rooms, closets, doors and front door. newly installed windows. Newly renovated master bathroom. Shongum Lake member and access
Results within 10 miles of Mendham
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
$
Morristown
18 Units Available
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,002
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,972
1100 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
41 Units Available
Overlook at Flanders
100 Oakwood Village, Succasunna, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
927 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, pool, playground and gym. Units have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Marla Terrace and Carlton Hills are just moments away.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
$
Morristown
28 Units Available
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,546
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,988
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
1146 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Morris Plains
6 Units Available
Highlands at Morris Plains
40 E Hanover Ave, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,844
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,609
1174 sqft
Perfect location for commuters with easy access to I-80 and I-287. Units offer in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and garbage disposal, along with other luxury amenities. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Morristown
21 Units Available
Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,962
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,523
1058 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help!In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Morristown
25 Units Available
The Metropolitan at 40 Park
40 Market St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,295
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1127 sqft
The Metropolitan at 40 Park is located on the historic Morristown Green at the center of Morristown’s walkable retail and entertainment district, furnishing your lifestyle with fine restaurants, cafes, boutiques, galleries and the Community Theatre.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
17 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,962
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Morristown
11 Units Available
Metropolitan Lofts
11 De Hart Street, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,728
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1122 sqft
Beautifully designed and ideally located, The Metropolitan Lofts is the newest addition to life in historic Morristown. Living here means having an apartment home with style and space. It means having amenities that are both relaxing and engaging.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Morris Plains
26 Units Available
Signature Place
250 Johnson Rd, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,335
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1200 sqft
Find a lifestyle with your name on it at Signature Place, which offers smoke-free, tranquil one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in Morris Plains.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Woodmont West
100 Fieldstone Drive, Mount Arlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1273 sqft
Pet-friendly, Mount Arlington complex features onsite dog park and grooming area. Luxury amenities include athletic courts, pool, and fitness studio. Easy access to I-80 and Rte 615. Apartment includes private patio, walk-in closets, and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Chatham
14 Units Available
Chatham Hill Apartments
25 Hickory Pl, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,887
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,847
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE - We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,245
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1219 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-287. Community includes parking, pool, BBQ grills, bike storage and clubhouse. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
15 Units Available
Avalon Wharton
111 E Dewey Ave, Wharton, NJ
Studio
$1,525
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1267 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with gourmet kitchens. Whirlpool appliances, stainless steel sinks, and Moen faucets. Spacious walk-in closets and balconies in select apartments. Pool and fitness center. Ready access to I-80 and W. Union Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Morristown
28 Units Available
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,902
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,884
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,357
947 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Mendham, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mendham renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Mendham 2 BedroomsMendham 3 BedroomsMendham Apartments with BalconyMendham Apartments with Gym
Mendham Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMendham Apartments with ParkingMendham Apartments with Pool
Mendham Apartments with Washer-DryerMendham Dog Friendly ApartmentsMendham Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Newark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Kearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJ
Old Bridge, NJUpper Montclair, NJMartinsville, NJHighland Lake, NJRahway, NJButler, NJIselin, NJRockaway, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County CollegePrinceton University
Rutgers University-Newark