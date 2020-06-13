/
3 bedroom apartments
65 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mendham, NJ
165 BLISS RD
165 Bliss Road, Mendham, NJ
Custom home with over 7,000 sq ft of exceptional living space set on 5 acres in desirable Mendham Boro Custom home with over 7,000 sq ft of exceptional living space set on 5 ac located on the desirable Mendham Boro slope of the Bernardsville
6 ASTER TER
6 Aster Terrace, Mendham, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
Picture Perfect Colonial in Cosma Lake Community. 3 Beds 1 bath on quiet street overlooking pond. Lovely hardwood floors throughout. Brand new kitchen and appliances. Great sunroom off the Kitchen with large windows and door to back yard.
6 Clover Ln.
6 Clover Lane, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1147 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Randolph Home to Share - Property Id: 32616 BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Randolph home to share. Central location to Newark airport & NYC. Utilities included for first 2 months. Owner lives downstairs and has their own entrance in back.
16 OLD ARMY RD
16 Old Army Road, Bernardsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Traditional bi-level with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths & an eat-in kitchen make this house a great choice offering a flexible floorplan and large backyard. Clean, move-in ready with lots of natural light.
12 CARRIAGE HILL DR
12 Carriage Hill Drive, Morris County, NJ
Set on a lushly landscaped five plus acre rise, this English Manor is a harmony of elegance and contemporary sensibility. Gated entry, wonderfully private grounds, extraordinary landscaping and hardscaping.
36 BEECH RD
36 Beech Road, Morris County, NJ
Newly renovated kitchen, new hardwood floor all rooms. Newly painted rooms, closets, doors and front door. newly installed windows. Newly renovated master bathroom. Shongum Lake member and access
Avalon Wharton
111 E Dewey Ave, Wharton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,485
1457 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with gourmet kitchens. Whirlpool appliances, stainless steel sinks, and Moen faucets. Spacious walk-in closets and balconies in select apartments. Pool and fitness center. Ready access to I-80 and W. Union Turnpike.
74 BERTRAND ISLAND RD
74 Bertrand Island Road, Mount Arlington, NJ
Have you ever thought of a lake front condo? If you like the condo lifestyle and would like to be on the water, here is the solution, a lake front condo with a private elevator at Lakeshore Village on Lake Hopatcong.
93 CHESTNUT HILL DR
93 Chestnut Hill Dr W, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Brand New Top Quality Renovation! Charming Lake Cape, ideally located just a block away from Indian lake, beach, club house & playground. Features include; granite kitchen, refinished wood floors, finished basement, & 2 full baths.
208 KINGSLAND RD
208 Kingsland Road, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Scenic lakefront setting. Walk to town & train just one hour to NYC. Living rm open to kitchen & dining. 2 first floor bedrms & full bath. 2nd floor spacious master suite, full bath & lakefront deck Enclosed three season porch at front entry.
42 Raven Dr
42 Raven Drive, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
42 Raven - Property Id: 278703 Bright 3 Story End Unit in Dorset Hollow - a beautiful townhome community close to Morristown shops, restaurants and NYC trains w/club house, pool, tennis courts, a lovely pond.
16 Friar Rd
16 Friar Road, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1283 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3bd, 2 full bath cape cod home - Property Id: 288506 *Call Paul Johannesen @ (973) 723-6669 to schedule showing* A must see cape cod home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms (1 on each floor), partially finished basement, and 2
19 Woodward Lane
19 Woodward Lane, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1396 sqft
Beautiful Clean 3BR Townhouse to live in. Top public schools in Basking Ridge NJ. Great community and facilities including club house, swimming pool, tennis court, play ground, etc. Plenty of parking spaces.
103 RANDOLPH AVE
103 Randolph Avenue, Hopatcong, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Charming lake view home w/many upgrades. New vinyl siding, new carpet, new gutters. 3 BRs w/possible 4th. 1 car detached garage. Private yard w/patio behind garage. Easy access to 80,46,10 & 206. 2 window A/C units.
6 WOODLAND WAY
6 Woodland Way, Mount Arlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
YOUR SEARCH IS OVER!!! Simply unpack your bags and move into this practically brand new townhome! Conveniently located just minutes fromÂ Route 80Â and adorned with today's finest of finishings and design, this is your "dream home.
31 PROSPECT ST
31 Prospect Street, Morristown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Completely Updated 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bath multifloor unit. Updates include New Kitchen w/ new Stainless Steel Appliances, New Bathrooms, and H/W floors.
606 LOPEZ LN
606 Lopez Lane, Morris Plains, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Spacious, light & bright 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath town home. Open kitchen to dining/living room w granite countertops & breakfast bar. Mstr& 2nd bed each have large walk-in closet. Plenty of storage.
8 Marianna Pl
8 Marianna Place, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Totally updated & immaculate with gleaming hardwood floors. NEW: Kitchen with 42" cabinets, ss appliances, granite counters, baths, windows, doors, deck. electric system, 2 zone gas furnace, hot water heater, CAC, blue stone walkway and driveway.
80 EARLY ST 2
80 Early Street, Morristown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Yard, garage, 2nd&3rd floor w/new kitchen! Owner occupied for the last 4 years.3 bed plus 3rd floor bonus space. Convenient to downtown Morristown 0.4 miles to Whole Foods. MUST SEE Available 7/1, all utilities included except electric.
51 WOODWARD LN
51 Woodward Lane, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Newly renovated 3 Bed, 2 and half bath townhouse in Basking Ridge, One of national best school districts.
181 CRESTVIEW RD
181 Crestview Road, Green Knoll, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
Bright & sunny end-unit townhouse with true 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The entire unit was just painted designer gray. New carpeting and new gray planking flooring has also been installed.
94 MACCULLOCH AVE
94 Macculloch Avenue, Morristown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3 bed, 3 full bath. 4 levels of living space less than 1/2 mile to the Morristown Green shopping & restaurants, or the train station. Updated EIK, living room & family room. 2 off street spots. Virtual tour available.
17 Bent Street
17 Bent Street, Kenvil, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Completely renovated sun drenched 3 bedroom home located in desirable residential neighborhood.
32 BRADWAHL DR
32 Bradwahl Drive, Morris County, NJ
2018 Complete Renovation! Classic Convent Station charmer. New open flexible floor plan. Hardwood floors throughout. NEW kitchen, baths & basement. Walk to mid-town direct train. Unbeatable location! 4400 sq. ft of living space.
