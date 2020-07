Amenities

pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Essex Gardens is a park-like community in North Jersey featuring spacious apartments with private entrances and abundant natural light. Walk easily to local shopping and restaurants and enjoy the convenience of NYC bus line just steps from your door. Our Maywood apartments are a quick commute to Midtown Manhattan and close to major NJ highways. Get where you need to go quickly and come home to all the beauty of our pristine garden style community. Give us a call today to schedule a personal tour at Essex Gardens; Wed love to show you around and welcome you home!