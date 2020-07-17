Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Maywood
Find more places like 479 POPLAR AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Maywood, NJ
/
479 POPLAR AVE
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:00 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
479 POPLAR AVE
479 Poplar Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maywood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
479 Poplar Avenue, Maywood, NJ 07607
Maywood
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT. GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO PARKS, PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, AND RESTAURANTS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 479 POPLAR AVE have any available units?
479 POPLAR AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Maywood, NJ
.
Is 479 POPLAR AVE currently offering any rent specials?
479 POPLAR AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 479 POPLAR AVE pet-friendly?
No, 479 POPLAR AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Maywood
.
Does 479 POPLAR AVE offer parking?
No, 479 POPLAR AVE does not offer parking.
Does 479 POPLAR AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 479 POPLAR AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 479 POPLAR AVE have a pool?
No, 479 POPLAR AVE does not have a pool.
Does 479 POPLAR AVE have accessible units?
No, 479 POPLAR AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 479 POPLAR AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 479 POPLAR AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 479 POPLAR AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 479 POPLAR AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Essex Gardens
15 Essex Ct
Maywood, NJ 07607
Similar Pages
Maywood 1 Bedrooms
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Bronx, NY
Queens, NY
Jersey City, NJ
Newark, NJ
Yonkers, NY
Hoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NY
Bayonne, NJ
West New York, NJ
Hackensack, NJ
Union City, NJ
East Orange, NJ
Clifton, NJ
Fort Lee, NJ
Leonia, NJ
Wood-Ridge, NJ
Nyack, NY
Tuckahoe, NY
Bronxville, NY
Roseland, NJ
Silver Lake, NJ
Singac, NJ
Riverdale, NJ
Pomona, NY
Sloatsburg, NY
South Nyack, NY
Palisades Park, NJ
Paterson, NJ
Eastchester, NY
Mount Vernon, NY
Scarsdale, NY
Hartsdale, NY
Apartments Near Colleges
LIU Brooklyn
Kean University
New Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College