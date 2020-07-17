All apartments in Maywood
479 POPLAR AVE
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:00 PM

479 POPLAR AVE

479 Poplar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

479 Poplar Avenue, Maywood, NJ 07607
Maywood

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT. GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO PARKS, PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, AND RESTAURANTS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 479 POPLAR AVE have any available units?
479 POPLAR AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maywood, NJ.
Is 479 POPLAR AVE currently offering any rent specials?
479 POPLAR AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 479 POPLAR AVE pet-friendly?
No, 479 POPLAR AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maywood.
Does 479 POPLAR AVE offer parking?
No, 479 POPLAR AVE does not offer parking.
Does 479 POPLAR AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 479 POPLAR AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 479 POPLAR AVE have a pool?
No, 479 POPLAR AVE does not have a pool.
Does 479 POPLAR AVE have accessible units?
No, 479 POPLAR AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 479 POPLAR AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 479 POPLAR AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 479 POPLAR AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 479 POPLAR AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
