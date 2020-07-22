Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:42 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Mays Landing, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mays Landing apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ...
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
$
60 Units Available
The Glades at Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Drive, Mays Landing, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,480
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1248 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Glades at Hamilton Greene in Mays Landing. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
23 Units Available
Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Dr, Mays Landing, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1325 sqft
This community is convenient to Hamilton Mall's shopping, dining and entertainment options. The pet-friendly community offers residents a tennis court, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and full range of appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Mays Landing

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
6626 Millville
6626 Millville Road, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Application Received NO more showings! No more showings! Perfect rustic living and so close to the city. This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom rancher is move in ready plus it has an extra large garage and storage and shed.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1623 Peacock Ct
1623 Peacock Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1164 sqft
Evergreen at Timber Glen is the place to be! This beautiful 1,164 square foot 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment won’t last long! This home features an open floorplan, walk-in closet, double vanity sinks, granite countertops, hardwood flooring,
Results within 10 miles of Mays Landing

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
134 Rochelle Ln
134 Rochelle Lane, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom House - Property Id: 59004 This is a beautiful spacious two bedroom house in a great family neighborhood. The kitchen has been remodeled with brand new appliances. The master bedroom is very large with his and her closets.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
4028 ALEXANDER DRIVE
4028 Alexander Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS LUXURY HOME AT HAMILTON WALK ON PRIVATE ONE ACRE WOODED LOT.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
137 crystal lake
137 Crystal Lake Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful lake front home in Crystal Lakes. 1st floor master suite. Stunning views of the lake from the kitchen table , back deck & yard. Modern , professional, very clean upscale home.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
321 Dogwood Ave Ave
321 Dogwood Avenue, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Fully renovated three bedroom, two bath home. The kitchen features granite counters, a glass tile back splash, stainless steel appliances and a tiled floor. Bright living room area with a bay window and hardwood floors. .

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
725 West White Horse Pike
725 West White Horse Pike, Atlantic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1510 sqft
Single Family Home for rent on nice lot Completely Renovated 4 Bedroom home with privet yard, detached garage and basement with hookup for washer / Dryer If interested please click this link to apply: https://mi1.managebuilding.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
706 SCARBOROUGH DRIVE
706 Scarborough Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM AND 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mays Landing, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mays Landing apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

