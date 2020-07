Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments internet access

Discover serene living at Matawan Station, a garden style community in Central New Jersey. Located in a quiet neighborhood in close proximity to major highways and public transportation, our pet friendly apartments and townhomes offer private living with easy access to anywhere you need to go.



Our newly renovated apartments feature stylish kitchens with stainless steel appliances and updated bathrooms. Choose from 1 Bedroom or 2 Bedroom apartments fully equipped for your needs or tour our townhomes featuring 3 floors of spacious living.



Whichever style you choose, you’ll get premium care from our dedicated management and maintenance teams and easy access to our convenient online services. Give us a call today to reserve your new home at Matawan Station.