Amenities

Spacious two bedroom apartment located in a 2 family Victorian home with large living room, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and 42 inch cabinets, full bath and hardwood floors throughout. Large room for storage in hallway. Driveway in front offers parking for one vehicle. Convenience of shared washer and dryer in basement also. Located close to the Matawan Train Station, major roadways and shopping. No Pets allowed