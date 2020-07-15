Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:14 PM

105 Apartments for rent in Martinsville, NJ with balconies

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Martinsville
996 MAGNOLIA DR
996 Magnolia Drive, Martinsville, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Gorgeous Luxury Home! Hi-end upgrades. 5 beds, 4.1 baths, 4-Car Garage. Finished Bsmnt w Kitchenette. 2-Stry Fam Rm w Fireplace. Luxury Kitchen, Pantry, Jenn-Air Applncs. Energy Efficnt. Good Schools.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Martinsville
1471 WASHINGTON VALLEY RD
1471 Washington Valley Road, Martinsville, NJ
Studio
$4,250
Newly updated & ready to RENT! Gorgeous one level living in neutral tones w stylish center island KIT, 2 brick fireplaces, wood floors, decorative archways, cedar closets, & covered front porch! This classic brick ranch offers all you are searching

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Martinsville
11 LOFT DR
11 Loft Drive, Martinsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Welcome to Loft Farm! This 3 bedroom plus 1st floor den/office T/H is ready for you! Living room offers a fireplace & the eat in kitchen is spacious w/ plentiful 42" cabinets & updated appliances. 3 full levels incl.
Results within 1 mile of Martinsville

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6 COLUMBIA DR
6 Columbia Drive, Finderne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Nice 2nd floor 3 bedroom unit with deck (No BBQ's). 1 1/2 baths and 2 assigned parking spaces. Nice views from Living Room. Laundry in building and Storage area 20'x4'.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15 PATRIOT HILL DR
15 Patriot Hill Drive, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
Pristine Townsend unit with hard wood flooring on 1st and 2nd Floors, 18*13 Loft makes great 4th bedroom, Finished basement with upgraded flooring, Rec room, Office, Pantry and Storage Rm, recessed lights and upgraded shades.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9 TANSY CT
9 Tansy Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
888 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED, turnkey,1st floor end unit. CAN BE UNFURNISHED. 2 BR, 2 Bath, king size master, 2 singles in 2nd BR. Private patio.Shopping just moments away.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3027 KING CT
3027 King Court, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Completely Renovated & Elegantly Designed 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath & 2 Car Garage Town Home. The 4th bedroom is in the finished walk-out basement complete with full bath and 2nd laundry room.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
74 WENDOVER CT
74 Wendover Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Sunny, 2nd floor unit. Vaulted ceilings, lots of (newer) windows,granite counters, updated bathroom with radiant floor heating, ceiling fan, skylight. Includes (4k) TV. Photos are from prior listing. Washer dryer in unit.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
8 DORCHESTER DR
8 Dorchester Drive, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
IN THE HILLS. LOVELY 2BR 2 1/2 BATHS TOWNHOME W/ATTACHED GARAGE.NEWER STAINLESS REFRIGERATOR, RANGE/OVEN, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER. NEWER KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTERS/GRANITE BACKSPLASH, NEWER SINK. NEWER HARdWOOD FLOOR FOR 1ST & 2ND LEVELS.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
60 SENTINEL DR
60 Sentinel Drive, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,600
Absolutely beautifully Elkins model located in the desirable Patriot Ridge section of the Hills. Gorgeous expanded 2-story family room w/ fireplace open to the kitchen. Two story Foyer opens to the livingroom. Large office w/ built-ins.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
13 CHARLESTON CT
13 Charleston Court, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
Location Location Location!!!!!! Impeccably maintained Cul-De-Sac unit. Boasts an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a fully finished walkout basement, an oversized deck with private views.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Green Knoll
244 HEDGEROW RD
244 Hedgerow Road, Green Knoll, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful Bentley model with 3 bedrooms and 2.2 bathrooms located in The Crossroads. First floor has foyer, powder room, and large family room walk out to a private patio.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
20 PINE CT
20 Pine Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Gorgeous 2-Story, 2BR, 2 Bath Pinevale B unit. Updated Kitchen with stainless steel range and tumbled marble backsplash, new lighting, ceiling fans, professional paint, updated washer/dryer. Clubhouse with pool, gym and tennis courts.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
13 RAY CT
13 Ray Court, Somerset County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
This beautiful first floor unit with bamboo flooring. Large kitchen, dinning room, and living Room. The bedroom is large with good size closet.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
13 MUSKET DR
13 Musket Drive, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1480 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME AWAITS YOU! FRESHLY PAINTED, TWO BEDROOM, TWO FULL BATHS PLUS POWDER ROOM, HARDWOOD FLOORING ON THE FIRST FLOOR, TWO STORY LIVING ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
40 KINGS RIDGE RD
40 Kings Ridge Road, Somerset County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
Stunning custom home boasting grand 2 story entrance, gleaming hardwood floors and wrought iron railings for rent! Chefs kitchen w granite island, commercial grade stove, butlers pantry pass thru to banquet sized formal DR.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10 HUDSON DR
10 Hudson Drive, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
Townsend Model Just installed Hardwood 1st floor New carpeting on rest townhouse Floors Corina Countertop 4th bedroom / office finished basement full bath basement move in condition pool tennis courts New wood floors and carpeting throughout

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
8 HOPKINSON CT
8 Hopkinson Court, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,675
Absolutely beautiful rare 4 BR, 2.5 BA home situated in desirable Hamilton Woods section of the Hills. It has hardwood floor in living room, dinning room, and family room.
Results within 5 miles of Martinsville
Last updated July 15 at 10:10 PM
76 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
40 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
Studio
$1,525
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1218 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
29 Units Available
Dunellen
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
Studio
$1,635
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1316 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 PM
3 Units Available
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
25 Units Available
The Lena
100 River Park Dr, Raritan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,830
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Pet-friendly community featuring pool, tennis court, clubhouse and business center. Short drive to Char Steakhouse for fine dining or to Raritan Valley Park for recreation.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
7 Units Available
AVE Somerset
199 Pierce Street, Somerset, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,985
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1168 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Somerset for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Martinsville, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Martinsville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

