Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage yoga 24hr maintenance bbq/grill fire pit shuffle board smoke-free community volleyball court

Conveniently located on Main Street in historic Marlton, New Jersey. Marlton Gateway Apartments extends an indulgent way of living to this lovely downtown business district. Imagine living in a two bedroom penthouse that includes a garage and overlooks a spectacular wooded area. Marlton Gateway offers all of the above and a prestigious address to these luxurious one and two bedroom apartment designs. These upscale residences offer a maintenance free lifestyle and all the appointments found in any lavish home; such as, 9 foot ceilings, hardwood and tile flooring, washer/dryer in every apartment, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, balconies/patios, and a private gated entryway, equipped with a sophisticated video surveillance entry system. Ideally located on Main Street in the Marlton section of Evesham Township and only minutes from Routes 70 & 73.



No Dogs Allowed



