Amenities
Conveniently located on Main Street in historic Marlton, New Jersey. Marlton Gateway Apartments extends an indulgent way of living to this lovely downtown business district. Imagine living in a two bedroom penthouse that includes a garage and overlooks a spectacular wooded area. Marlton Gateway offers all of the above and a prestigious address to these luxurious one and two bedroom apartment designs. These upscale residences offer a maintenance free lifestyle and all the appointments found in any lavish home; such as, 9 foot ceilings, hardwood and tile flooring, washer/dryer in every apartment, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, balconies/patios, and a private gated entryway, equipped with a sophisticated video surveillance entry system. Ideally located on Main Street in the Marlton section of Evesham Township and only minutes from Routes 70 & 73.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE2386153)