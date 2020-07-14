All apartments in Marlton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 AM

MARLTON GATEWAY APARTMENTS

125 E Main St · (856) 481-3471
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

125 E Main St, Marlton, NJ 08053

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 125 E Main Street 2036 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 125 E Main Street 3025 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1163 sqft

Unit 125 E Main Street 2031 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1244 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from MARLTON GATEWAY APARTMENTS.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
yoga
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
fire pit
shuffle board
smoke-free community
volleyball court
Conveniently located on Main Street in historic Marlton, New Jersey. Marlton Gateway Apartments extends an indulgent way of living to this lovely downtown business district. Imagine living in a two bedroom penthouse that includes a garage and overlooks a spectacular wooded area. Marlton Gateway offers all of the above and a prestigious address to these luxurious one and two bedroom apartment designs. These upscale residences offer a maintenance free lifestyle and all the appointments found in any lavish home; such as, 9 foot ceilings, hardwood and tile flooring, washer/dryer in every apartment, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, balconies/patios, and a private gated entryway, equipped with a sophisticated video surveillance entry system. Ideally located on Main Street in the Marlton section of Evesham Township and only minutes from Routes 70 & 73.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2386153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does MARLTON GATEWAY APARTMENTS have any available units?
MARLTON GATEWAY APARTMENTS has 3 units available starting at $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Marlton, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marlton Rent Report.
What amenities does MARLTON GATEWAY APARTMENTS have?
Some of MARLTON GATEWAY APARTMENTS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is MARLTON GATEWAY APARTMENTS currently offering any rent specials?
MARLTON GATEWAY APARTMENTS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is MARLTON GATEWAY APARTMENTS pet-friendly?
Yes, MARLTON GATEWAY APARTMENTS is pet friendly.
Does MARLTON GATEWAY APARTMENTS offer parking?
Yes, MARLTON GATEWAY APARTMENTS offers parking.
Does MARLTON GATEWAY APARTMENTS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, MARLTON GATEWAY APARTMENTS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does MARLTON GATEWAY APARTMENTS have a pool?
Yes, MARLTON GATEWAY APARTMENTS has a pool.
Does MARLTON GATEWAY APARTMENTS have accessible units?
No, MARLTON GATEWAY APARTMENTS does not have accessible units.
Does MARLTON GATEWAY APARTMENTS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, MARLTON GATEWAY APARTMENTS has units with dishwashers.
