in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse dog grooming area elevator gym parking bbq/grill internet access

Fabulous opportunity to live in the heart of Marlton NJ! Jackie's Crossing not only offers all the newest and highest quality amenities in a property, but once you call it home, you can walk to some of the best shopping and restaurants in town. Conveniently located right off of Main Street there is a walking path that takes you right to Trader Joe's, the Turning Point, Starbucks, CVS and so much more. This beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home is beautifully appointed with Wood Laminate floors, Quartz counter tops in the kitchen and all baths, Stainless Steel Energy Star Appliances, Full Size Washer and Dryer, generous storage with closets galore, and HEATED BATHROOM FLOORS! You will love the open floor plan for entertaining and both bedrooms are great sizes with their own full bathrooms. Jackie's Crossing offers a beautiful Club Room with Netflix and Free WIFI. The Fitness Center is included in your monthly Rent. There is an outdoor patio and grilling area for entertaining. There is an Electric Car Charging Station in the parking lot. Interior Trash and Recycling so no more going out in the rain and cold with your trash. And for all of you Pet lovers, there is even a Dog washing station! Be a part of this wonderful community and all it has to offer. Only a few units left in the building. A few different floor plans to choose from. Now offering a 13 month Lease . Please call me today for a showing.