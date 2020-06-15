All apartments in Marlton
Jackie's Crossing

12 S Maple Ave · (856) 983-0704
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12 S Maple Ave, Marlton, NJ 08053

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 310 · Avail. now

$1,970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
clubhouse
dog grooming area
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Fabulous opportunity to live in the heart of Marlton NJ! Jackie's Crossing not only offers all the newest and highest quality amenities in a property, but once you call it home, you can walk to some of the best shopping and restaurants in town. Conveniently located right off of Main Street there is a walking path that takes you right to Trader Joe's, the Turning Point, Starbucks, CVS and so much more. This beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home is beautifully appointed with Wood Laminate floors, Quartz counter tops in the kitchen and all baths, Stainless Steel Energy Star Appliances, Full Size Washer and Dryer, generous storage with closets galore, and HEATED BATHROOM FLOORS! You will love the open floor plan for entertaining and both bedrooms are great sizes with their own full bathrooms. Jackie's Crossing offers a beautiful Club Room with Netflix and Free WIFI. The Fitness Center is included in your monthly Rent. There is an outdoor patio and grilling area for entertaining. There is an Electric Car Charging Station in the parking lot. Interior Trash and Recycling so no more going out in the rain and cold with your trash. And for all of you Pet lovers, there is even a Dog washing station! Be a part of this wonderful community and all it has to offer. Only a few units left in the building. A few different floor plans to choose from. Now offering a 13 month Lease . Please call me today for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Jackie's Crossing have any available units?
Jackie's Crossing has a unit available for $1,970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Marlton, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marlton Rent Report.
What amenities does Jackie's Crossing have?
Some of Jackie's Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Jackie's Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Jackie's Crossing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Jackie's Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Jackie's Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Jackie's Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Jackie's Crossing does offer parking.
Does Jackie's Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Jackie's Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Jackie's Crossing have a pool?
No, Jackie's Crossing does not have a pool.
Does Jackie's Crossing have accessible units?
No, Jackie's Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Jackie's Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Jackie's Crossing has units with dishwashers.
