Spectacular 2 bedroom 2 full bath. 2nd floor. Totally renovated. Open floor plan. Located near major highways. Plenty of shopping minutes away. Landlord looking at least a 2 year lease. No smoking no pets.Condo in mint condition. Pictures say it all!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1514 WOODHOLLOW DR have any available units?
1514 WOODHOLLOW DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlton, NJ.
How much is rent in Marlton, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marlton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1514 WOODHOLLOW DR have?
Some of 1514 WOODHOLLOW DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 WOODHOLLOW DR currently offering any rent specials?
1514 WOODHOLLOW DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.