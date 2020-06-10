1514 WOODHOLLOW DR

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spectacular 2 bedroom 2 full bath. 2nd floor. Totally renovated. Open floor plan. Located near major highways. Plenty of shopping minutes away. Landlord looking at least a 2 year lease. No smoking no pets.Condo in mint condition. Pictures say it all!!!