5 S Decatur Avenue

5 S Decatur Ave, Margate City, NJ 08402 Margate City
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Very Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 baths, central air, 2nd floor unit. Dining Area and eat in kitchen. Available from July 1st- Labor Day for $8,900. Large deck and just a short 1.5 blocks to a great Beach! Close to everything!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
