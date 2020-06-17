All apartments in Margate City
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

202 N Harding Ave

202 North Harding Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

202 North Harding Avenue, Margate City, NJ 08402
Margate City

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Great yearly rental! Recently refreshed second floor unit with new paint, new carpets, updated kitchen, a deck and more! Good credit,proof of income and good housekeeping skills a must!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 N Harding Ave have any available units?
202 N Harding Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Margate City, NJ.
What amenities does 202 N Harding Ave have?
Some of 202 N Harding Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 N Harding Ave currently offering any rent specials?
202 N Harding Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 N Harding Ave pet-friendly?
No, 202 N Harding Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Margate City.
Does 202 N Harding Ave offer parking?
No, 202 N Harding Ave does not offer parking.
Does 202 N Harding Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 N Harding Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 N Harding Ave have a pool?
No, 202 N Harding Ave does not have a pool.
Does 202 N Harding Ave have accessible units?
No, 202 N Harding Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 202 N Harding Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 N Harding Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 N Harding Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 N Harding Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
