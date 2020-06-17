Rent Calculator
Home
/
Margate City, NJ
/
202 N Harding Ave
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
202 N Harding Ave
202 North Harding Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
202 North Harding Avenue, Margate City, NJ 08402
Margate City
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great yearly rental! Recently refreshed second floor unit with new paint, new carpets, updated kitchen, a deck and more! Good credit,proof of income and good housekeeping skills a must!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 202 N Harding Ave have any available units?
202 N Harding Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Margate City, NJ
.
What amenities does 202 N Harding Ave have?
Some of 202 N Harding Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 202 N Harding Ave currently offering any rent specials?
202 N Harding Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 N Harding Ave pet-friendly?
No, 202 N Harding Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Margate City
.
Does 202 N Harding Ave offer parking?
No, 202 N Harding Ave does not offer parking.
Does 202 N Harding Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 N Harding Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 N Harding Ave have a pool?
No, 202 N Harding Ave does not have a pool.
Does 202 N Harding Ave have accessible units?
No, 202 N Harding Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 202 N Harding Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 N Harding Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 N Harding Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 N Harding Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
