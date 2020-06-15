All apartments in Margate City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

122 N Iroquois Ave

122 North Iroquois Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

122 North Iroquois Avenue, Margate City, NJ 08402
Margate City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
adorable cape cod with new kitchen summer 2019 weeks that include Memorial Day, Independence Day, or Labor Day are $600 higher. NOT AVAILABLE FROM JULY 25 TO AUG 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 N Iroquois Ave have any available units?
122 N Iroquois Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Margate City, NJ.
What amenities does 122 N Iroquois Ave have?
Some of 122 N Iroquois Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 N Iroquois Ave currently offering any rent specials?
122 N Iroquois Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 N Iroquois Ave pet-friendly?
No, 122 N Iroquois Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Margate City.
Does 122 N Iroquois Ave offer parking?
No, 122 N Iroquois Ave does not offer parking.
Does 122 N Iroquois Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 N Iroquois Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 N Iroquois Ave have a pool?
No, 122 N Iroquois Ave does not have a pool.
Does 122 N Iroquois Ave have accessible units?
No, 122 N Iroquois Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 122 N Iroquois Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 N Iroquois Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 122 N Iroquois Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 N Iroquois Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
