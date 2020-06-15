Rent Calculator
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
122 N Iroquois Ave
122 North Iroquois Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
122 North Iroquois Avenue, Margate City, NJ 08402
Margate City
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
adorable cape cod with new kitchen summer 2019 weeks that include Memorial Day, Independence Day, or Labor Day are $600 higher. NOT AVAILABLE FROM JULY 25 TO AUG 8
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 122 N Iroquois Ave have any available units?
122 N Iroquois Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Margate City, NJ
.
What amenities does 122 N Iroquois Ave have?
Some of 122 N Iroquois Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 122 N Iroquois Ave currently offering any rent specials?
122 N Iroquois Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 N Iroquois Ave pet-friendly?
No, 122 N Iroquois Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Margate City
.
Does 122 N Iroquois Ave offer parking?
No, 122 N Iroquois Ave does not offer parking.
Does 122 N Iroquois Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 N Iroquois Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 N Iroquois Ave have a pool?
No, 122 N Iroquois Ave does not have a pool.
Does 122 N Iroquois Ave have accessible units?
No, 122 N Iroquois Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 122 N Iroquois Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 N Iroquois Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 122 N Iroquois Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 N Iroquois Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
