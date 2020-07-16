Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:02 AM

58 Apartments for rent in Manville, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Manville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
269, N. 1-st, Ave. B
269 N 1st Ave, Manville, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1300 sqft
Lovely Cute, Spacious, Sunny, 2 Bdrms - Property Id: 45252 Live in style. Treasure your time in this special home.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1 LOESER AVE
1 Loeser Avenue, Somerville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Great opportunity to rent this beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.1 bath townhouse with nearby restaurants, shops and train station in Somerville. When you walk in you will notice beautiful oak hardwood floors in the foyer, dining room and living room.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2 GRANT AVE
2 Grant Avenue, Somerville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Additional 2 Bonus Room on the third floor with finished Attic space for A Home office in downtown Somerville. Recently Renovated with Brand New Kitchen and Appliances with granite counter tops.
Last updated July 15 at 10:10 PM
11 Units Available
Bound Brook
Bound Brook Apartments
73B Codrington Dr, Bound Brook, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,259
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
525 sqft
This community offers residents on-site parking, 24-hour emergency maintenance and a pet-friendly environment. Apartments include hardwood flooring, high-speed internet access, and free heat and hot water. Chimney Rock West and Codrington Park are both nearby.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
40 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
Studio
$1,525
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1218 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
24 Units Available
The Lena
100 River Park Dr, Raritan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,830
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Pet-friendly community featuring pool, tennis court, clubhouse and business center. Short drive to Char Steakhouse for fine dining or to Raritan Valley Park for recreation.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
78 14-th St.
78 14th St, Somerset, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,299
2500 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3 full baths Home - Property Id: 13024 Lovely situated Capecod close to great shopping malls & all you need in a quiet, residential area.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
78 14th St
78 14th Street, Somerset, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,299
2450 sqft
Lovely situated Capecod, a great Home perfectly suited for a loving Family. It is close (10 minutes) to hospitals like St.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3027 KING CT
3027 King Court, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Completely Renovated & Elegantly Designed 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath & 2 Car Garage Town Home. The 4th bedroom is in the finished walk-out basement complete with full bath and 2nd laundry room.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
56 ETON WAY
56 Eton Way, Somerset, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
THIS FABULOUS HOME HAS BEEN FULLY REMODELED~THE KITCHEN HAS BEEN EXTENDED INTO THE DINING ROOM TO ADD EXTRA CABINETRY & COUNTER TOP SPACE AS WELL AS OPENING UP THE FLOW OF THE HOME~GE BLACK STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BUILT IN VENTED MICROWAVE,

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
South Bound Brook
63 SWING BRIDGE LN
63 Swing Bridge Ln, South Bound Brook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Welcome to this beautiful airy 9 ft ceiling open floor plan 2 bedroom and 3 full bath Townhome in Canal Crossing. Premium location with water front canal and towpath views from your own home and many more charming features.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
South Bound Brook
107 Johnson Street
107 Johnson St, South Bound Brook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
2125 sqft
Gramercy Townhomes is a luxury townhomes complex featuring 22 luxurious 3-story townhouse-style apartments with unparalleled luxury features, located at 153 Main Street in South Bound brook, in the heart of the nation's largest metropolitan area -

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Green Knoll
244 HEDGEROW RD
244 Hedgerow Road, Green Knoll, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful Bentley model with 3 bedrooms and 2.2 bathrooms located in The Crossroads. First floor has foyer, powder room, and large family room walk out to a private patio.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
65 2ND AVE
65 2nd Avenue, Raritan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautifully updated Colonial with front porch, new bamboo floors thru out, updated baths, new appliances & so much more just minutes to trains to NYC FOR RENT! Enjoy sipping lemonade on the adorable front porch of this spacious home ready to move

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Bound Brook
254 W FRANKLIN ST
254 West Franklin Street, Bound Brook, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Cozy 1 Bedroom Apartment on the 2nd floor with washer & dryer, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, beautiful hardwood floors, carpeting & windows. Huge storage space in attic. NO PETS PLEASE! Excellent credit is a must!

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Martinsville
1471 WASHINGTON VALLEY RD
1471 Washington Valley Road, Martinsville, NJ
Studio
$4,250
Newly updated & ready to RENT! Gorgeous one level living in neutral tones w stylish center island KIT, 2 brick fireplaces, wood floors, decorative archways, cedar closets, & covered front porch! This classic brick ranch offers all you are searching

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
18 DARTMOUTH AVE, Apt 4A
18 Dartmouth Avenue, Finderne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Ideal Location! Newly beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom unit sits on first floor at the end of private road; overlooking pool, tennis & basketball courts & playground.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
41 WHITBY CIR
41 Whitby Circle, Somerset, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Renovated 2017 A WELL MAINTAINED meticulous Quailbrook Town House in a very quite neighborhood. 3BR & 2 1/2 baths with garage, fire place. HARDWOOD FLOORs.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Green Knoll
20 SOMERSET AVE
20 Somerset Avenue, Green Knoll, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1344 sqft
Spacious split level boasting amazing features all through. An open and airy layout perfect for gatherings and leisure living! Hard wood floors expand through a large LR.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Martinsville
11 LOFT DR
11 Loft Drive, Martinsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Welcome to Loft Farm! This 3 bedroom plus 1st floor den/office T/H is ready for you! Living room offers a fireplace & the eat in kitchen is spacious w/ plentiful 42" cabinets & updated appliances. 3 full levels incl.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
14 1ST AVE
14 First Avenue, Raritan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Spacious, sun lit and 2012 renovated! Hardwood floors through out! All appliances, garage and water included! Covered, rocking porch overlooking expansive back yard! NTN Report Required NO SMOKERS/NO PETS. DO NOT ASK.
Last updated July 16 at 01:00 AM
4 Units Available
Carlton Club Apartments
186 Carlton Club Dr, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,330
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Carlton Club Apartments, Middlesex County's premier 1 & 2 bedroom apartment rental location for all of central New Jersey-close to everything you need, including shopping, entertainment, restaurants and more! Commuters especially will enjoy the
Last updated July 15 at 10:10 PM
9 Units Available
Georgetown Apartments
1470-I Oaktree Drive, North Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,424
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
700 sqft
Centrally located, between Route 27 and Route 1, with a bus line to NYC at the corner, these apartments come in 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans with spacious layouts and attractive amenities.
Last updated July 15 at 10:10 PM
76 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Manville, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Manville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

