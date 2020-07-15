/
2 bedroom apartments
56 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Manville, NJ
1 Unit Available
147 S 21ST AVE 2nd floor
147 S 21st Ave, Manville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious 2nd floor apartment with large eat in kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms, bath, laundry in unit. Excellent condition. Available immediately. Tenant pays utilities. NTN, paystubs, application
1 Unit Available
269, N. 1-st, Ave. B
269 N 1st Ave, Manville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1300 sqft
Lovely Cute, Spacious, Sunny, 2 Bdrms - Property Id: 45252 Live in style. Treasure your time in this special home.
1 Unit Available
158 South 14th Avenue
158 South 14th Avenue, Manville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
976 sqft
This delightful home located in Manville, NJ is now available! It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 976sqft! Charming curb appeal - modern wood beams with stairs leading to the covered front porch! Living areas has many windows and decorative built
Results within 1 mile of Manville
1 Unit Available
149 S Bridge St
149 South Bridge Street, Somerville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
2 Bedroom House in - Somervillie - Walk to Town! - Property Id: 302552 This is not your typical 2 bed/1 bath unit, this is much larger than most units in the area.
1 Unit Available
1 LOESER AVE
1 Loeser Avenue, Somerville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Great opportunity to rent this beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.1 bath townhouse with nearby restaurants, shops and train station in Somerville. When you walk in you will notice beautiful oak hardwood floors in the foyer, dining room and living room.
Results within 5 miles of Manville
40 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1218 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
11 Units Available
Bound Brook
Bound Brook Apartments
73B Codrington Dr, Bound Brook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
525 sqft
This community offers residents on-site parking, 24-hour emergency maintenance and a pet-friendly environment. Apartments include hardwood flooring, high-speed internet access, and free heat and hot water. Chimney Rock West and Codrington Park are both nearby.
25 Units Available
The Lena
100 River Park Dr, Raritan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1330 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Pet-friendly community featuring pool, tennis court, clubhouse and business center. Short drive to Char Steakhouse for fine dining or to Raritan Valley Park for recreation.
7 Units Available
AVE Somerset
199 Pierce Street, Somerset, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1168 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Somerset for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
1 Unit Available
56 ETON WAY
56 Eton Way, Somerset, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
THIS FABULOUS HOME HAS BEEN FULLY REMODELED~THE KITCHEN HAS BEEN EXTENDED INTO THE DINING ROOM TO ADD EXTRA CABINETRY & COUNTER TOP SPACE AS WELL AS OPENING UP THE FLOW OF THE HOME~GE BLACK STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BUILT IN VENTED MICROWAVE,
1 Unit Available
South Bound Brook
63 SWING BRIDGE LN
63 Swing Bridge Ln, South Bound Brook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Welcome to this beautiful airy 9 ft ceiling open floor plan 2 bedroom and 3 full bath Townhome in Canal Crossing. Premium location with water front canal and towpath views from your own home and many more charming features.
1 Unit Available
39 LAGRANGE ST
39 La Grange St, Raritan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Spacious Second Floor Unit built in 2003 has Sun-filled Living Room, Large Eat in kitchen w/ Pantry, Extra Large Master Bedroom w/ Walk-in Closet, Central A/C, Separate Laundry Room w/ Washer/Dryer & Storage Area, Exclusive Driveway.
1 Unit Available
South Bound Brook
107 Johnson Street
107 Johnson St, South Bound Brook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
2125 sqft
Gramercy Townhomes is a luxury townhomes complex featuring 22 luxurious 3-story townhouse-style apartments with unparalleled luxury features, located at 153 Main Street in South Bound brook, in the heart of the nation's largest metropolitan area -
1 Unit Available
64 HAMILTON RD
64 Hamilton Road, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2nd floor 2 bedroom with some walk up attic storage
1 Unit Available
18 DARTMOUTH AVE, Apt 4A
18 Dartmouth Avenue, Finderne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Ideal Location! Newly beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom unit sits on first floor at the end of private road; overlooking pool, tennis & basketball courts & playground.
1 Unit Available
3307 ASTOR CLOSE
3307 Astor Close, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2 Bed 2.1 Bath in Buttercup Village. Gas unit. bathrooms updated. Eat-in kitchen, S/S D/W and oven. Finished basement . Neutral paint and carpeting,A/C (2011), located near shopping, schools.
1 Unit Available
14 1ST AVE
14 First Avenue, Raritan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Spacious, sun lit and 2012 renovated! Hardwood floors through out! All appliances, garage and water included! Covered, rocking porch overlooking expansive back yard! NTN Report Required NO SMOKERS/NO PETS. DO NOT ASK.
Results within 10 miles of Manville
67 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1205 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
29 Units Available
Dunellen
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1316 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
3 Units Available
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1400 sqft
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
37 Units Available
Riverwatch Commons
10 Dennis St, New Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
925 sqft
We’ve updated our spaces, from apartment interiors to the community spaces.
27 Units Available
The Vue
110 Somerset St, New Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
1097 sqft
New Brunswick apartments close to major employers and cultural attractions. These homes have stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers. Friendly community with on-site management and package receiving services.
79 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
9 Units Available
Georgetown Apartments
1470-I Oaktree Drive, North Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
700 sqft
Centrally located, between Route 27 and Route 1, with a bus line to NYC at the corner, these apartments come in 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans with spacious layouts and attractive amenities.
