All apartments in Manville
Find more places like 147 S 21ST AVE 2nd floor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Manville, NJ
/
147 S 21ST AVE 2nd floor
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
147 S 21ST AVE 2nd floor
147 S 21st Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
147 S 21st Ave, Manville, NJ 08835
Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious 2nd floor apartment with large eat in kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms, bath, laundry in unit. Excellent condition. Available immediately. Tenant pays utilities. NTN, paystubs, application
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 147 S 21ST AVE 2nd floor have any available units?
147 S 21ST AVE 2nd floor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Manville, NJ
.
Is 147 S 21ST AVE 2nd floor currently offering any rent specials?
147 S 21ST AVE 2nd floor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 S 21ST AVE 2nd floor pet-friendly?
No, 147 S 21ST AVE 2nd floor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Manville
.
Does 147 S 21ST AVE 2nd floor offer parking?
No, 147 S 21ST AVE 2nd floor does not offer parking.
Does 147 S 21ST AVE 2nd floor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 147 S 21ST AVE 2nd floor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 S 21ST AVE 2nd floor have a pool?
No, 147 S 21ST AVE 2nd floor does not have a pool.
Does 147 S 21ST AVE 2nd floor have accessible units?
No, 147 S 21ST AVE 2nd floor does not have accessible units.
Does 147 S 21ST AVE 2nd floor have units with dishwashers?
No, 147 S 21ST AVE 2nd floor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 147 S 21ST AVE 2nd floor have units with air conditioning?
No, 147 S 21ST AVE 2nd floor does not have units with air conditioning.
