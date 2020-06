Amenities

Summer 2020 !Fantastic beachfront weekly rental! Available for June 13-20 & Sep 5-12, 2020 $4500 per week. Enjoy your beach vacation in this wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath house. Amazing oceanviews from the front porch and 2nd floor balcony. Comfortable living room with slider out to front patio. Kitchen area with center island and dining area. Additional features include washer/dryer, back deck, outdoor shower and patio. 1 parking spot. No pets, No smoking.